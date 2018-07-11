J.Lo and A-Rod are going strong — and taking full advantage of summertime with their kids.

The World of Dance judge, 48, and the former Yankees player-turned-entrepreneur, 42, have been enjoying vacation with their children: Lopez’s 10-year-old twins Max and Emme (with ex-husband Marc Anthony) and Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10 (with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis).

“Both Jennifer and Alex have a slower work schedule this summer. They plan on enjoying as much family time as possible,” says a Lopez source about the couple, who traveled to idyllic Coeur d’Alene last month before heading to the Hamptons for some more downtime.

While the stars have been on and strong since they began dating early last year, multiple sources say the pair are in no rush to walk down the aisle.

“Their relationship from the beginning was very passionate, and they moved quickly,” says the Lopez source. “With Alex, Jennifer seems more mature and peaceful. It’s like she realized she doesn’t have to be married to be in a happy and serious relationship.”

Planning for a future together, Lopez and Rodriguez are focused on their children’s happiness. “Life is all about family for both of them,” says the source. “Besides the fact that Jennifer and Alex always had a strong attraction to each other, this seems to be the main reason why their relationship works so well. The kids always come first for both of them.”

Their children also quickly bonded, and “they’re like real siblings,” adds the source. “They argue and have their moments of disagreement but mostly have a blast together.”

Happily celebrating holidays and big milestones together, Lopez and Rodriguez have seamlessly blended their families.

“They have fun and share so many things in common — from a strong work ethic to cultural similarities to a love of romance and strong sense of family,” says an insider close to the couple. “Their kids get along great and that makes both of them really happy.”

