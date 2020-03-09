Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are the Latest Stars to Do the 'Flip the Switch' Craze — Watch

What’s mine is yours for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

The engaged couple appeared together in a fun video on Lopez’s TikTok Sunday night, where they participated in the recently viral “Flip the Switch” challenge for which users switch outfits to the tune of Drake‘s song "Nonstop."

Posing in front of a mirror alongside her beau, Lopez, 50, danced to the song, wearing a fitted white belted dress with long sleeves and a cut-out back portion. Meanwhile Rodriguez, 44, stood perfectly still while recording, dressed in a dark blazer, a white shirt and khaki pants, finishing the look in dark sunglasses.

After the lyric “I just flipped the switch” played, the scene jumped to the two hilariously wearing each others’ ensembles. While Lopez looked ready for business in her fiancé’s attire, the retired MLB legend appeared to be holding in his laughter as he busted a move in his bride-to-be’s sexy look — hoop earrings and all.

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez (L) and Alex Rodriguez Jennifer Lopez/TikTok

The trend has been taking over TikTok, and has even hit the Saturday Night Live set, courtesy of Kate McKinnon and Elizabeth Warren.

Warren, 70, came face-to-face with McKinnon, 36, who has been spoofing her on the NBC sketch comedy series. The politician guested in the cold open, during which McKinnon played Fox News’ Laura Ingraham for a spoof on the network’s coverage of the coronavirus.

A hilarious addition to Warren’s appearance was posted to Twitter that same night: a 10-second clip of the pair in matching black outfits with blue blazers, “switching” places for the TikTok challenge and taking turns dancing in the background.

Warren’s visit to SNL came days after she announced on Thursday that she was dropping out of the presidential race after a disappointing performance on “Super Tuesday,” in which 14 states all voted at once — and she failed to win a single contest, even coming in third in her home state of Massachusetts.

𝗙𝗹𝗶𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵. pic.twitter.com/t8qHcGRUhY — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 8, 2020

Many celeb parents have joined in on the TikTok craze thanks to their kids! Stars like Courteney Cox, Busy Philipps, Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, Victoria Beckham and more have shared clips with their youngsters.

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West have gotten on board, too, with the latter recently starring in a sped-up dance video alongside 6½-year-old daughter North.

While walking the red carpet at this year’s Vanity Fair Oscars Party last month, Kardashian West, 39, revealed that North has her own “private TikTok account” — but “she’s not allowed to post” the videos she takes.

“We do lots of TikToks together, and she puts them in drafts,” the KKW Beauty mogul told Entertainment Tonight, teasing with a smile, “I might post one soon.”