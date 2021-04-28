A source tells PEOPLE that the superstar and the former MLB player are discussing "how to move forward in a friendly way" since announcing the official end of their engagement on April 15

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez 'Are Figuring Out How to Be Exes and Remain Friends': Source

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are sorting out their futures in the wake of their breakup.

A week after announcing the official end of their engagement, the superstar, 51, and the baseball player turned entrepreneur, 45, reunited for dinner on April 25 at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles — the same spot where they had their first date, in 2017 — to "talk business and how to move forward in a friendly way," a source close to Lopez tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday.

"Jennifer and Alex are figuring out how to be exes and still remain friends," says the source.

Lopez and Rodriguez indeed have a lot to figure out when it comes to untangling their intertwined lives, from their joint business ventures to their shared properties in L.A., New York and Miami.

But their main priority is making sure their kids — Lopez's 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez's daughters Ella, 13, and Natasha, 16, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis — "are okay," says the source. "They want to be as considerate of them as possible."

"Jennifer has been such a big part of Alex's daughters' lives, and she will continue to be a big part," the source says of Lopez, who posted a sweet birthday tribute to Ella as an Instagram Story on April 21. "She loves his girls. Their split is trickier because of the kids."

Lopez and her children began spending more time in Miami, where Anthony, 52, also lives, after she started dating Rodriguez, and she has no plans to uproot their lives there. "Jennifer's kids attend school in Miami, so this will still be their home base," says the source.

Since ending her two-year engagement to Rodriguez over long-simmering trust issues, Lopez has been "fine," says the source. "She is very strong and will continue to follow her heart."

On the other hand Rodriguez — who currently appears as a Sunday Night Baseball analyst on ESPN — is having more difficulty moving forward.

"Alex seems to have a harder time letting go," adds the source. "He still wants to get back together with Jennifer. But to her, their relationship is over."

Now that filming has wrapped on her comedy Shotgun Wedding, Lopez is looking forward to a break.

"She is pretty tired from the intense filming schedule," the source says of the star, who filmed in the Dominican Republic over the past few months. "So she is hoping to take a few days off soon to recharge."