Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Celebrate Their Love with Engagement Party in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are celebrating their love!

PEOPLE confirms the couple partied the night away in Los Angeles on Friday in honor of their upcoming trip down the aisle.

Lopez, 50, and Rodriguez, 44, announced their engagement in March after over two years of dating. The retired MLB star popped the question during their getaway in the Bahamas.

In March, a source told PEOPLE that the kids will “definitely” play a huge role in their upcoming wedding. Lopez is mom to twins Maximilian “Max” David and Emme Maribel, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez shares daughters Ella Alexander, 11, and Natasha Alexander, 14, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

“For them both, they are still all about their family with the four kids. Their initial strong attraction for each other would have quickly faded if they had not been able to come together as a family,” the insider close to Lopez and Rodriguez said. “The kids are amazing together. And they have wanted Jennifer and Alex to get married for a long time.”

Although the couple has played coy about most of the details of their nuptials, the Hustlers star, 50, recently revealed that she’s chosen a very special man in her life to walk her down the aisle — her 11-year-old son.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, Lopez said the couple “don’t know yet” where they’ll be tying the knot.

“We’re talking about it, but we don’t have any firm plans. We’re talking about a lot of places but I don’t know yet,” she said, adding that they haven’t settled on a date either.

However, the star shared that the ceremony will involve her son Max, who will “of course” be walking her down the aisle.

While the couple is staying mum about their exact plans, over the summer, Lopez revealed in a video on her YouTube channel that the couple will tie the knot “next year.”

“Now it’s been three years now,” the star said of her romance with Rodriguez. “[We’ll get married] soon, not soon-soon but next year.”

Added Lopez, who has been married three times: “I’d like a big wedding, I’d like to get married in a church this time. Never been married in a church.”

News of the engagement party comes two days after Lopez confirmed she will be co-headlining the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira in February.