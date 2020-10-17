Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Endorse Joe Biden for President: 'We're Excited to Vote'

"Our voice has never been more important, we want to come together as a team," Alex Rodriguez said

During a video chat Friday, the star, 51, and her fiancé, 45, appeared remotely from separate locations to discuss the issues that matter most to them with Biden, 77, and his wife Jill, 69.

"We're thrilled and we're excited to vote," Rodriguez began. "I think our voice has never been more important. We want to come together as a team to defeat COVID and to rebuild this U.S. economy that needs us all so much."

"For me, it's [about] unifying the nation again, getting rid of this hate," Lopez said. "I hate thinking about my kids walking around in a world where it's okay to be racist or prejudiced because our administration says it's okay."

"That, to me, is really sad because it's not the country that I believe I grew up in," she continued.

"Latinos have been one of the hardest [hit] communities by COVID," she said. "What's the plan to contain the virus and get our communities back to work again and to bring us together again?"

"There's a lot we can do," Biden responded. "I know you know this Jennifer. A Latino is three times more like to be infected by the COVID virus than a white person. [There are] 3 million unemployed, [and] 200,000 dreamers are on the frontlines of essential workers risking their lives right now."

"That's not an exaggeration, that's a fact," he affirmed. "One in three Latino small businesses are gone."

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez JENNIFER LOPEZ/INSTAGRAM

"We're sitting here right now when the president just said he's not gonna negotiate anymore," the 2020 candidate said. "The House passed an incredibly generous bill — $2 trillion to provide for making sure that small businesses can stay open. They can have the money for the PPE, the mask. They can put in plexiglass. They can sanitize. They can do all these things, and he's not doing anything."

"In addition to that, schools are still closed, especially in Latino communities,” he emphasized. “There's so much we can do."

Rodriguez pointed out that the presidential election should not be about party affiliation, but about humanity.

"I've been saying this for a long time," said Biden. "I'm gonna run as a proud Democrat, but I'm not a Democratic president. I am an American president."

Lopez expressed her passion for the Latino community, saying that she wants people of Latino descent to understand that they have voting power in the election.

Jill, who said she's been having charlas (talks) with Latina women, told Lopez that if she becomes first lady, Latina women will have a seat at the table.

Image zoom Alex Rodriguez JENNIFER LOPEZ/INSTAGRAM

Rodriguez added: "I think about those young Latinos out there [and] African Americans, all of us, all of them, that need help. [I hope] they get the support that they need. I just want our three little girls to know that one day, they could be CEO, they could go for no. 1 and they could be the next president of the United States of America."

"They could be president," Biden agreed. "It's about letting people know that there is nothing beyond our capacity ... I really, really believe it."

"We need to restore the American dream," Jill added.