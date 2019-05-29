Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Likely 'Are Not Doing a Huge Wedding': Source

When Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez walk down the aisle, expect it to be an intimate affair.

In the new issue of PEOPLE, a source says the couple likely “are not doing a huge wedding” and may instead opt for “a small family celebration that will, of course, include all four kids.”

Indeed, their children (Lopez’s 11-year-old twins Max and Emme and Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11) will play a part in their big day — when that day comes. The source notes that the pair have yet to set a date.

“They are talking about the wedding, but nothing is finalized,” the source says of the couple, who got engaged in March after more than two years together.

For now, Lopez, 49, is focusing on work, with Rodriguez, 43, by her side. Her It’s My Party tour, which kicks off June 7 in Inglewood, California, will also be a family affair for the Lopez and Rodriguez clans.

“Her schedule is extremely intense, but she is super excited,” says the source. “Alex is very supportive and will be at most of her shows over the summer. They will travel as a family all around the U.S.”

