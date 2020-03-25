Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Disagree Over Who Kissed Who First in TikTok Couples Game

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are getting down to the truths of their relationship while staying home in self-isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The “On the Floor” singer and the former MLB star weren’t afraid to point fingers at one another while participating in the viral TikTok “couples challenge,” which featured the pair answering questions about each other with their eyes closed.

In the video, which Lopez shared on her TikTok and Rodriguez posted to his Instagram, the two are seen sitting on an outdoor couch in their backyard as they wait for someone behind the camera to prompt them with questions.

While the engaged pair both pointed fingers at Lopez, 50, for the first question — agreeing that the singer was the one to initiate their first kiss — their fingers flew in opposite directions as they disagreed on several other questions that followed.

When asked about who is the funniest, most patient, grumpier in the morning and more stubborn, the A-list couple pointed at each other.

The pair also pointed to themselves when asked who is the first to apologize, who is the most romantic, who was the messiest and who was the bigger baby when sick.

However, the duo did agree that the Hustlers actress takes more time getting ready in the morning, spends the most money and is the better cook.

“What do you think?!” Lopez asked her followers on TikTok, while Rodriguez captioned his post, “Family feud 😅❤️.”

Lopez and Rodriguez, 44, proved they were on the TikTok trend train earlier this month, appearing in a video that saw them nailing the viral “Flip the Switch” challenge, for which users change outfits to the tune of Drake‘s “Nonstop.”

Posing in front of a mirror alongside her beau, Lopez danced to the song while wearing a fitted white belted dress with long sleeves and a cut-out back. Meanwhile, Rodriguez stood perfectly still while recording his fiancée, dressed in a blazer, a white shirt and khaki pants, finishing the look in dark sunglasses.

After the lyric “I just flipped the switch” played, the scene jumped to the two hilariously wearing each others’ ensembles. While Lopez looked ready for business in her fiancé’s attire, the retired MLB legend appeared to be holding in his laughter as he busted a move in his bride-to-be’s sexy look — hoop earrings and all.

The couple also joined their kids for an impressively coordinated dance video posted to the singer’s TikTok account last week, where the group of six lined up to individually take the spotlight one by one.

Once the song began (“Something New” by Wiz Khalifa ft. Ty Dolla $ign), Rodriguez kicked off the front of the line, performing two elbow jab moves, a shimmy and a clap before moving out of the way and letting his daughters, Natasha Alexander, 15, and Ella Alexander, 11, shake it out.

Next came Lopez’s 12-year-old twins, Emme Maribel and Maximilian “Max” David, giving it their all while their superstar mama brought up the rhythmic rear.

