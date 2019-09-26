Jennifer Lopez's Fiancé Alex Rodriguez Is 'So Proud and Excited' for Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Image zoom George Pimentel/Getty

Alex Rodriguez couldn’t be prouder of Jennifer Lopez!

Following Lopez’s Super Bowl LIV announcement, the retired MLB star, 44, showered his fiancée, whom he proposed to in March, with sweet messages to congratulate her on headlining the halftime show performance.

“So proud and SO EXCITED! Bringing it home! Going to set the #305 on 🔥,” he wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

Lopez and Shakira revealed the big news on Thursday, along with joint posts on social media confirming they are the headlining acts for the halftime show in Miami on Feb. 2, 2020 — which is also Shakira’s birthday!

“Going to set the world on 🔥🔥🔥 @shakira #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowlLIV @pepsi,” the Hustlers actress, 50, posted.

“It doesn’t get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage! @JLo #nosvemosMiami #happybirthdaytome,” Shakira, 42, tweeted.

The ladies follow in the footsteps of last year’s Super Bowl headliners Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott. Previous performers include Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga.

Both Lopez and Shakira have tons of experience performing on grand stages.

Lopez recently concluded her two-month-long “It’s My Party” tour, which doubled as a birthday celebration, in August. Before going on the road, the mom of two closed out her Las Vegas residency All I Have in September 2018 after nearly three years.

Meanwhile, Shakira has performed many concerts, with one of her biggest shows being the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in 2010, for which she sang the official tournament song titled “Waka Waka.”