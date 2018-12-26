J. Lo Breaks It Down While A-Rod Whips Up Breakfast for Their Blended Family on Christmas

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are having one happy holiday!

The power couple documented their cozy Christmas morning on Instagram, sharing adorable photos of their laid-back celebration with their blended family, including Lopez’s mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez. Clad in matching (and monogrammed!) plaid pajama sets, the pair spent the morning opening gifts galore with their kids.

The “Jenny from the Block” singer, 49, playfully posed with one of her presents — a book fittingly titled Born in the Bronx, while Rodriguez, 43, beamed beside a tower of new suitcases monogrammed with his initials.

The pop star shared a slew of photos to Instagram, including snaps of twins Emme and Max, 10 — from her marriage to Marc Anthony — happily tearing into their gifts, as well as boyfriend A-Rod with his arm around her mother in one photo and cuddled up with daughter Emme in another.

“WISHING YOU ALL THE MERRIEST CHRISTMAS EVER,” Lopez wrote in her Instagram caption.

In an aerial shot that A-Rod shared to his Instagram Story, the former pro baseball player holds up an Hermes box while Max dabs in front of him and daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, from his previous marriage, sit surrounded by gifts on the living room floor.

As the gift-giving wrapped up, Rodriguez moved into the kitchen, where he whipped up a homemade breakfast for the whole crew.

“They couldn’t keep me out of the kitchen on Christmas morning,” he captioned a video of him stirring a sauce on his Instagram Story. “Brunch is almost ready!” he called out in the clip, adding, “I’m making my specialty.”

“Don’t be fooled by the face,” he wrote on a photo of him serving his eggs to an uneasy-looking J.Lo. “It tasted good, I promise,” he continued.

Regardless of his cooking abilities, A-Rod has proved himself time and again to be the ultimate Instagram boyfriend, and this holiday was no exception. He took care to capture his love’s legendary dance moves, sharing a video of her glammed up and dancing at the KarJenner family’s annual, lavish holiday bash at the Kardashian West residence on Christmas Eve.

The dancing didn’t stop there — Rodriguez posted another video of Lopez breaking it down in her pajamas beside a roaring fire after the party.

“She’s still a kid when it comes to Christmas,” he captioned the cute clip of the Second Act actress showing off moves inspired by the cult-favorite video game Fortnite, as well as a hair-toss that an onlooker attributed to pal Kim Kardashian. And the moves kept coming, with A-Rod capturing another impromptu pajama dance party while the kids finished opening their gifts on Christmas morning.

The couple recently opened up to PEOPLE about how their lives have vastly changed for the better since getting together.

“We love each other and we love our life together,” Lopez told PEOPLE in a cover story published earlier this month. “The exciting part of our love is that we’re both very aware of how lucky we are to have found each other.”