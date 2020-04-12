Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Celebrate Easter at Home with Their Blended Family

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are ringing in yet another holiday with their blended family.

On Sunday, the engaged couple celebrated Easter with Lopez’s 12-year-old twins Max and Emme and Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11.

“Just want to wish everybody an amazing and happy Easter. I know these are challenging times. But today is a day we celebrate miracles so let’s pray for our own,” the mom of two, 50, said. “I love you all, happy Easter.”

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer documented the festivities on Instagram, showing that the four kids are not letting the coronavirus pandemic stop them from having some fun as the entire brood gathered for a group photo with bunny ear filters.

Lopez shares Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2014. Rodriguez, meanwhile, shares Natasha and Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

In March 2019, Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged during a romantic vacation after over two years of dating.

But in a recent interview at-home edition of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Hustlers actress revealed that her and Rodriguez’s wedding has been impacted by the current state of the world.

“It did affect it a little bit,” Lopez said of the pandemic. “So, we’ll see what happens now … I really don’t know what’s gonna happen now as far as dates or anything like that.”

“We are just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world,” she added while speaking to host Ellen DeGeneres. “So, again, it’s just something we have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out.”

Lopez remained positive about the situation, explaining that being forced to stay at home has been like “making lemonade out of lemons.”

“The whole family is here, we are all shut down for a few weeks now,” Lopez told DeGeneres, adding, “I have to say, I’ve been so on the run for the past few years that it’s nice to be home.

“I had planned to take a little bit of time off after the whole Super Bowl thing and World of Dance that I just finished filming a few weeks ago, so it’s been nice so far,” she shared.

However, Lopez joked that in a couple of months, she would probably be ready to “jump off the edge of the roof.”

