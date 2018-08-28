Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Dine at Same L.A. Restaurant as Her Ex Casper Smart

Hollywood is truly a small town.

Jennifer Lopez enjoyed a night out with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, California, on Monday, the same evening her ex-boyfriend Casper Smart was also there.

Lopez, 49, who was dressed in a navy tracksuit and metallic sunglasses, and Rodriguez, 43, were spotted leaving the eatery together just minutes after Smart arrived, according to E! News.

Following her split from ex-husband Marc Anthony, the Second Act actress was romantically linked to Smart, who was her backup dancer at the time.

Rumors of their romance started back in 2011, but they didn’t speak openly about their relationship until July 2012, two years before she and Anthony finalized their divorce in 2014.

However, Lopez and Smart broke up in August 2016. Two months later, a source told PEOPLE she caught him cheating, revealing that “he cheated on her and he got caught.”

Then in March 2017, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Lopez was dating retired MLB pro Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, Lopez has remained very friendly with Anthony, whom she shares 10-year-old twins Max and Emme.

The exes even teamed up with A. Rod to raise over $35 million for hurricane relief through their Puerto Rico benefit concert and telethon, One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief.

“The truth is, we are all one. We are all family,” Lopez previously told PEOPLE about with her ex-husband and current boyfriend.