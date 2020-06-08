Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Attend Black Lives Matter Protest in L.A.: 'We Are Proud to Join'

"Los Angeles, we are proud to join you in peaceful protest tonight," Alex Rodriguez wrote on Instagram Sunday

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are doing their part to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

The engaged couple attended a rally in Los Angeles on Sunday to protest racial injustice and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death on May 25.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Both stars, while wearing masks, marched in massive crowds and held up signs that read "Black Lives Matter" and "Let's Get Loud for Black Lives Matter." According to Lopez, 50, they made the signs with help from her twins Emme and Max, 12.

"Today I had Emme and Max make me and Alex a sign for the protest," Lopez wrote on Instagram. "Max told me a few days ago: 'you know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd.' "

"I said, 'funny you say that baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign?' the singer added. "And they did!! 🖤🖤🖤 We talked about how if one person doesn’t have justice then no one does. That this country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all. We must take a stand for what we believe in and fight against the injustices in this world. So we continue to peacefully protest until there is change."

Rodriguez, 44, shared his own post from the rally and said he was "proud" to join the peaceful protest.

"All across our nation, for nearly two weeks, the message has been sent loud and clear," he wrote. "Americans everywhere protesting for peace. For equality. For humanity. To show #BlackLivesMatter. To show we are sickened, both by the senseless way George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis and by the many brutal, unnecessary, ugly murders that came before him."

"Los Angeles, we are proud to join you in peaceful protest tonight," Rodriguez added. "We are proud to walk alongside you, and to share in spreading such an important message. Thank you for speaking up. Thank you for continuing to fight the good fight. Thank for you using your voices for good."

The former MLB star concluded his post by writing, "America: It’s time to listen."

Since Floyd's death, Lopez and Rodriguez have been using their platforms to advocate for awareness and change. Last week, they both participated in #BlackoutTuesday on Instagram.

Lopez also emphasized the importance of voting this November in an Instagram post she shared last week that featured a photo of Martin Luther King, Jr.

"We have lost our way these past few years but we can find our way back," she wrote. "We need to speak up and speak love. Every chance we get ... we need to storm the polls in November and VOTE ... we need change!!! Somethings got to change!"

Image zoom ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

• Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

• ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.