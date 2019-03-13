J.Lo & A-Rod
J.Lo and A-Rod Return from 'Dream Proposal' Vacation: It 'Was the Best Surprise Ever,' Says Source

The couple announced their engagement on Saturday night while on a getaway in the Bahamas

By Helen Murphy
March 13, 2019 03:18 PM

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are back from their vacation and happier than ever!

Lopez, 49, and her new fiancé were spotted at an airport in Miami, Florida on Tuesday on their way home from the Bahamas getaway where Rodriguez, 43, popped the question.

The pair looked cozy as Lopez wore a large striped sweater and Rodriguez opted for a gray sweatsuit. A source close to Lopez tells PEOPLE that the vacation proposal was the “best surprise ever.”

“Jennifer can’t stop looking at her ring,” the source says. “She is obsessed and loves it. She keeps saying that the proposal was the best surprise ever.”

“They were going for a beach walk when Alex asked her to marry him. Jennifer loves that the proposal was so romantic and low-key,” the insider revealed to PEOPLE. “She loves that Alex knows her so well and felt comfortable keeping it real instead of going for a flashy proposal. It was a dream proposal for Jennifer. She wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.”

The pair first announced their engagement on Instagram on Saturday night.

“She said yes,” Rodriguez captioned a photo of Lopez wearing her stunning diamond engagement ring as he held her hand; the rock is estimated to be worth up to $5 million.

On Tuesday, three days after he popped the question, the couple shared the first photos from Rodriguez’ romantic beachside proposal on Instagram.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Share First Photos from His Romantic Oceanside Proposal

In one image, the retired New York Yankee is on one knee popping the question at sunset to a surprised Lopez.

“Locking it down. #futuremrsrodriguez,” the athlete captioned his Instagram post on Tuesday. Lopez also shared four more photos, including one in which the newly engaged couple share a passionate post-proposal kiss.

Rodriguez opened up about the experience on his Instagram story on Tuesday, writing alongside another sweet photo from the proposal, “There aren’t many words to share with you, only feelings. Gratitude. Excitement. And just … joy. We know there is work to do to keep building a family and future we can be proud of, and we can’t do it without all of you. We are so thankful for all your messages of love and congratulations.”

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Is Taking Complete Credit for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Engagement

Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony, 50, have 11-year-old twins Maximilian “Max” David and Emme Maribel, while Rodriguez and ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, 46, share daughters Ella, 10, and Natasha, 14.

A source first confirmed Lopez and Rodriguez’s relationship to PEOPLE in March 2017, noting that they “have been dating for a few weeks.” The baseball pro later confirmed their relationship status during an appearance on The View.

