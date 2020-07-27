Jennifer Lopez Shares Throwback Photos of Fiancé Alex Rodriguez for His 45th Birthday

Happy birthday, Alex Rodriguez!

The retired New York Yankees star, who turned 45 on Monday, was celebrated by his fiancée Jennifer Lopez a day prior while he was hosting Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You are on TV right now and I'm sitting here in the studio watching you and thinking about how I only want to be right here with you... laughing and joking and enjoying life together... whatever that is, wherever that is...doesn't matter. That's the blessing I have in you... happy birthday 13," Lopez wrote on Instagram, referencing his Yankees jersey number.

That evening, Lopez, who turned 51 three days prior to her fiancé, briefly appeared on camera during Rodriguez's broadcast to surprise him with a cake and a birthday kiss.

Along with the sweet message on Instagram, the mother of two shared a video montage showcasing Rodriguez's childhood photos as well as a highlight reel of their romance, including footage of their March 2019 engagement in the Bahamas as well as moments with their respective children: her 12-year-old twins Emme and Max and his daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12.

Sunday was ESPN's first Sunday Night Baseball telecast of the shortened 2020 MLB season and fans saw Rodriguez call the second game of the night's doubleheader between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants. The former athlete did not serve as a commentator for Sunday's New York Mets-Atlanta Braves game because he and Lopez are involved in a group that is vying to purchase the Mets.

Lopez and Rodriguez, who first sparked a relationship in February 2017 and got engaged after two years of dating, spent their joint birthday weekend with their blended family.

Both stars shared photos from a beach day with Max, Emme and Ella along with Rodriguez's nephew Nick Silva, who is a pitcher for the Chicago White Sox. "Perfect Saturday," the father of two captioned a photo of the group.

"Exactly where we need to be," Lopez wrote.