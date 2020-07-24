The singer and actress plans to keep things very relaxed after last year's 50th birthday bash

Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez! The Star Opens Up About Her 'Very Low-Key' Celebration This Year

Jennifer Lopez is ringing in her 51st birthday in a laid-back way alongside fiancé Alex Rodriguez, his daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, and her 12-year-old twins Max and Emme.

"If we just stay home and I get to be with Alex and the kids and watch a movie, I will be fine," Lopez told PEOPLE in the days leading up to her birthday as she and Rodriguez discussed their partnership with Telehealth company Hims & Hers.

With Rodriguez's 45th birthday just three days after hers, Lopez says the couple will keep things "very low key this year."

Last year she commemorated her 50th birthday with an epic "It's My Party" tour and a lavish Miami bash. "I celebrated for almost three months straight, while on tour. We had a birthday cake every night," she said. "It was so crazy, but it was so much fun."

While this year's celebration won't be on a massive stage, there will still be some high energy, thanks to her son Max's new puppy, goldendoodle Tyson.

"[He] has brought a renewed life into the house. Just running around after him and stuff like that has been so much fun," Lopez said.

Added Rodriguez, "Max really has enjoyed him, and it's been fun. He's been a nice addition to the family."

Meanwhile, the couple is hard at work on their latest project, making healthcare accessible to and affordable for everyone.

"We're always focused on providing for people who grew up the way we did," Lopez said. "We feel like now we're in a different kind of privilege and our kids are growing up differently, but we remember what it was to grow up not being able to afford decent care."

Hims & Hers works to break down some of the obstacles associated with seeking out medical treatment, such as high co-pays and long waits, by offering access to more than 200 licensed physicians and nurse practitioners across the U.S., with primary care appointments – available in English and Spanish –starting at $39.