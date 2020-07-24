Jennifer Lopez recently told PEOPLE about her birthday plans this year, sharing that she intends for a more "low-key" celebration

Alex Rodriguez Pays Tribute to Jennifer Lopez on Her Birthday: 'Every Moment with You Is Magical'

Happy birthday, Jennifer Lopez!

The star, who turned 51 on Friday, celebrated her big day with her 12-year-old twins Max and Emme as well as loved ones, including her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, who will celebrate his 45th birthday on July 27.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Birthday, Macha!!!" Rodriguez captioned a video reel of highlights from the last year. "Every moment with you is magical. You are the greatest partner, the best mom, the most amazing performer. A role model. A hero. An inspiration. I'm so proud of you. I love you so much!"

Lopez was quick to reply, writing, "Omg!! I love you and feel so blessed today to have you to celebrate with my baby!!"

Rodriguez, who is dad to daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, proposed to Lopez during a romantic vacation in March 2019 after two years of dating. The couple's relationship first sparked in February 2017.

Lopez recently told PEOPLE about her birthday plans this year, sharing that she intends for a more "low-key" celebration.

"Last year I celebrated my birthday for almost three months straight, while on my It's My Birthday tour," the mom of two said. "We had a birthday cake every night. So if we just stay home and I get to be with Alex and the kids and watch a movie, I will be fine. We'll keep it very low-key this year."

The actress documented her 50th birthday milestone on her YouTube channel with several vlogs filmed during the tour, which traveled nationwide as well as internationally. "Everybody thought I was crazy when I wanted to go out and let everybody know that I was 50," she said in one video. "It was important as a woman to do that; to let people know that you don’t get to write women off at a certain point in their life. You don't get to write people off."

Along with the successful tour, Lopez hosted friends and family for a lavish gold-themed blowout bash at Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s sprawling estate on Star Island in Miami.

"It was like the closest people in her life and you could tell by the way she said hello to everyone that it wasn't work," a source previously told PEOPLE.

Last year, Rodriguez gifted his fiancée a red Porsche for her milestone celebration.