It's Her Party! Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Her 50th Birthday with a Lavish Star-Studded Miami Bash

It’s Jennifer Lopez’s party!

To celebrate her 50th birthday on Wednesday, the star hosted friends and family for an epic blowout bash at Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s sprawling estate on Star Island in Miami.

Lopez arrived sporting a sexy, metallic cut-out dress with a high slit along the leg. She topped off her birthday look with a high ponytail and large hoop earrings. Fiancé Alex Rodriguez — who gifted her a red Porsche for her milestone celebration — wore a dapper black suit and tie.

Décor included giant gold balls on the outskirts of the property, and tents were added outside to shield party-goers from the elements. At the party, DJ Cassidy — who previously deejayed at Lopez’s 40th birthday party — and DJ Don Hot spun tunes until the early hours of the morning.

Helping her celebrate at the Estefan’s home (which happens to be neighbor Lopez’s ex Sean “Diddy” Combs’ home) were fellow musicians DJ Khaled and Ashanti, who both jumped on the mic during the glamorous event.

DJ Khaled shared snippets of the night on his Instagram, showing a packed dance floor, where Lopez danced the night away with Rodriguez and their guests.

Rapper Fat Joe also joined in on the festivities, as well as his wife Lorena Cartagena.

The night included special performances from some people very close to the superstar — her twins!

Maximillian and Emme, 11 (whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony) serenaded their mom with a birthday rap and a song. Both kids, as well as Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11 (whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Rodriguez) — have frequently made appearances both on stage and in the audience of Lopez’s “It’s My Party” tour performances.

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez on the dance floor Instagram

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez and guests Dj Don Hot Instagram

This weekend, Lopez will close out the tour — which kicked off in Los Angeles in June in honor of her birthday — with three final performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.

The big night wasn’t complete until the party’s grand finale: a spectacular fireworks display over the water.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rodriguez posted a sweet video montage for Lopez on Instagram for her birthday.

“Hi baby girl, just want to wish you a happy birthday,” the former Yankees star, 43, said in the video. “I cannot believe this, baby girl. Since we’ve been together you have made me feel like every day is my birthday.”

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez on the dance floor Purple Miami Instagram

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez Purple Miami Instagram

“Thank you for your passion, and your energy, and your inspiration, and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do,” he added. “You are simply the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer. We love you, your fans love you, your children love you and I love you. Let’s make this birthday a very special one.”

Image zoom Fireworks at Jennifer Lopez's party Dj Don Hot Instagram

On his Instagram Stories, Rodriguez also shared a video of the “Medicine” singer reading birthday wishes written on a card so large it towered over her.

“That’s amazing,” she could be heard saying of the card in the video.

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez Dj Don Hot Instagram

Image zoom Ashanti Dj Don Hot Instagram

Rodriguez and Lopez got engaged in March after two years of dating, and it seems they aren’t in any rush to start organizing wedding preparations just yet. During a recent catch-up, Rodriguez told PEOPLE, “We’ve talked [about plans] but nothing too concrete.”

Next, Lopez can be seen starring alongside Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer and Julia Stiles in the upcoming movie Hustlers.