Image zoom Instagram/Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is now 50 and, as always, her fiancé Alex Rodriguez is supportive as ever!

The former Yankees star, 43, posted a sweet video montage for Lopez on Instagram for her birthday, pouring his heart out while candid videos of his fiancée play in the background to the tune of Billy Joel’s “This Is The Time.”

“Hi baby girl, just want to wish you a happy birthday,” Rodriguez starts the video. “I cannot believe this, baby girl. Since we’ve been together you have made me feel like everyday is my birthday.”

“Thank you for your passion, and your energy, and your inspiration, and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do,” he added. “You are simply the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer. We love you, your fans love you, your children love you and I love you. Let’s make this birthday a very special one.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Wants to ‘Grow Old’ with Alex Rodriguez: ‘I Always Planned to Get Married Again’

On his Instagram Stories, the former MLB player also shared a video of the “Medicine” singer reading birthday wishes written on a card so large it towered over her.

“That’s amazing,” she can be heard saying of the card in the video.

Image zoom Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Pop star Lopez is touring behind her birthday on the It’s My Party tour. A-Rod and their four children — Lopez’s twins Maximillian and Emme, 11, (with ex-husband Marc Anthony) and Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11 (with ex-wife Cynthia Rodriguez) — showed up at her Madison Square Garden performance earlier this month.

When the New York City blackout cut Lopez’s performance short, the four children danced and sang to comfort her. “How great are our kids?” she asked Rodriguez in a video she posted. (She rescheduled the concert for two days after the blackout.)

Lopez also stars in the upcoming stripper drama Hustlers, and director Lorene Scafaria told Vulture last week that Rodriguez went with Lopez to a strip club to get “insights” for the movie.

The couple got engaged last March, when Rodriguez popped the question on a Bahamas vacation. Lopez told PEOPLE afterward, “We’re really happy.” “We have [an] appreciation for where we are in our lives today, and that’s what we’re enjoying the most,” Rodriguez added.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Tributes to Both Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony on Father’s Day

In April, the couple said they hadn’t started wedding planning. “You know, we just got engaged!” Lopez told WKTU’s Cubby & Carolina In the Morning. “Then right afterwards we started working right away, and we’re working the rest of the year, so I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

A source told PEOPLE in May the couple “are not doing a huge wedding” and may instead opt for “a small family celebration that will, of course, include all four kids.”

The two began dating in February 2017, and sources confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE that March.