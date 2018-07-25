Jennifer Lopez Shares Glamorous 49th Birthday Party Photos of Her 'Small Gathering' with A-Rod

Jennifer Lopez didn’t spare the “Dinero” for her 49th birthday party!

The singer, who celebrated her big day on Tuesday, was showered with birthday love while in the Bahamas with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and her 10-year-old twins Max and Emme as well as his daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10.

On Wednesday, Lopez shared some of her favorite moments from the festivities on Instagram, including pictures of her two-tiered pink cake and her plunging sequined green birthday dress.

“So believe it or not I’m just waking up from my birthday celebration last night. It was a small gathering with the kids and some family and a couple of close friends,” the mother of two captioned the eight photos.

“The day and night was filled with lots of laughter, tears and of course dancing,” Lopez shared.

The Second Act actress also thanked her fans and followers for all the kind words they shared with her to kick off her milestone year.

“I was so delighted and overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and birthday wishes you all sent to me yesterday!! I felt soooo incredibly moved and blessed to have you all in my life,” Lopez wrote.

“Thank you to everyone who put together birthday collages, videos and sent bday wishes!! What a lucky girl I am to have such loyal and loving fans and followers. I want you to know I never take any of you for granted I am eternally grateful to ALL of you!!” she said.

She concluded, “I hope I can always continue to entertain, inspire and share everything I learn with you in every way I can!! Honestly that is the biggest birthday gift God has ever given me!!”

Both Lopez and Rodriguez, 42, shared highlights from their tropical getaway that included drinks on the beach in ab-baring swimsuits and quality family time with their kids.

The retired MLB star marked his girlfriend’s birthday by posting a sweet shout-out on Instagram.

“When we were kids, birthdays were exciting because it was all about the gifts we would be getting. A new bat, dance shoes, maybe a new CD (yes I’m old!). I see firsthand how that’s changed for Jennifer, and how she’s found joy in sharing with others,” the father of two wrote.

“For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year — to our children, our families, the world — I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve. I love you mucho Macha 13,” Rodriguez added.