Jennifer Hudson and Her Sister Deliver 2,000 Backpacks Filled with School Supplies to Chicago Kids

Jennifer Hudson and her sister Julia are giving back.

On Friday, the pair held their 10th annual “Hatch Day,” giving away backpacks filled with school supplies to Chicago students in need.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, this year’s event was a mobile affair, with the sisters and a group of 15 volunteers helping to deliver 2,000 backpacks over the city. In addition to more traditional supplies like pens and notebooks, they also handed out face masks, hand sanitizers and tablets.

“Now more than ever, young people need to know that there are people standing up for them and rooting for them as they learn and grow,” Jennifer and Julia said in a statement. “So much has changed this year for the city of Chicago and the entire world, but providing children with the tools they need to succeed will always be our mission. Though hatch day may look different this year, we’ve never been more committed to supporting our communities.”

The Julian D. King Gift Foundation, which holds a number of events annually, including Hatch Day, was created in honor of the late Julian D. King, Julia’s son and Jennifer’s nephew, who was killed in 2008.

Jennifer and Julia also celebrated what would have been Julian’s 19th birthday on Friday.

“Oh but we made it thru it all! Although it was very different this year with all that’s going on ! We went to @juleyah house and celebrated #Julian d.king bday , he woulda been 19 !” the singer wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of images and videos of the day.