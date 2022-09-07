Jennifer Hudson Shows Off Her EGOT Hardware in New Photo: 'I Will Always Be 17!'

Jennifer Hudson is one decorated artist — and she's not afraid to show it!

On Wednesday, the "Spotlight" singer celebrated her EGOT status by sharing a photo on social media with all of her trophies.

In the photo, the star, 40, is wearing a baseball hat with the number 17 on it while all of her trophies are placed in front of her. The number 17 is of significance to Hudson as she was recently named the 17th member to join the EGOT club.

"Counting down til my birthday ! In a few days I will be 41 but then again I will always be 17! #EGOT #17," she captioned the photo.

Hudson achieved her status in June when she earned a Tony Award for her role as a producer on A Strange Loop. Meanwhile, the singer and actress had already won her Emmy, Grammy and Oscar.

The actress won her first of the big four awards, an Oscar, for her role in 2007's Dreamgirls. She is a two-time Grammy winner, having won her first one for her 2009 self-titled album.

The American Idol alum went on to score a Daytime Emmy last year, for the animated short Baba Yaga, which she co-produced and lent her voice.

After her big win at the 75th Tony Awards, she shared an up-close look at her celebration after the show in a video posted to Instagram.

"As I said when I won the Oscar [for Dreamgirls], look what God can do," she said in the video, in which she holds up a champagne flute to toast some of her friends. "Well he done did it again."

Jennifer Hudson. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Prior to becoming an EGOT winner, Hudson joked to PEOPLE, "I should get two more dogs."

"I got a dog and named it Oscar, and then I won my Oscar. And then I got a dog and named it Grammy, and then I won my Grammy," she said at the time. "So I think I should get some dogs and name them Emmy and Tony — and it'll give me good luck, and I'll win. [They're] like my good luck charms."

Next, Hudson will be hosting her own daytime talk show on FOX. She announced in June that The Jennifer Hudson Show will premiere on the actress's birthday, Sept. 12, with Simon Cowell as her first guest.