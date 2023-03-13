Jennifer Hudson Posts Birthday Tribute to Common amid Romance Rumors: 'One of the Brightest Lights'

Jennifer Hudson and Common were first linked in 2022, with reports of their rumored relationship resurfacing earlier this year

By
Published on March 13, 2023 11:23 PM
CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 16: Rapper, Common and Singer, Jennifer Hudson pose for a photo before the 69th NBA All-Star Game as part of 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 16, 2020 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Tom O'Connor/NBAE via Getty Images)
Photo: Tom O'Connor/NBAE/getty

Jennifer Hudson has a sweet birthday message for Common.

On Monday, the American Idol alumna, 41, marked the actor and rapper's 51st birthday with a photo of them posing together where his arm appeared to be around her.

She wrote of her fellow Chicago native, "Team Jhud pls help me wish one of the brightest lights, a Chicago and hip hop legend, the one and only @common a very happy birthday on today !"

In his Instagram Story, Common showed appreciation for Hudson's shoutout and reposted the picture, adding, "Thank You!"

Hudson's post comes amid rumors that she and Common are dating.

The superstars were photographed leaving Nobu restaurant in Malibu last month, shortly after dating rumors surfaced again at the top of the year.

In a photo taken outside of the restaurant, the multi-hyphenates can be seen walking alongside each other. Common walks to the left of Hudson as he holds a black jacket in his hand and wears a white hoodie and tan pants, while she wears a pink-and-purple cozy outfit with sunglasses on her head.

The two star alongside each other in Breathe, an action-thriller from Stefon Bristol that also stars Milla Jovovich, Sam Worthington and Quvenzhané Wallis. The film, announced in May 2022, features Common and Hudson playing husband and wife, as the earth is uninhabitable due to a lack of oxygen. Living underground, Hudson's character Maya and her daughter Zora, played by Wallis, must use an oxygen suit to survive, as a new couple joins their underground bunker, per Variety.

After dating rumors surfaced when Common and Hudson were reportedly spotted together in Philadelphia and Chicago in 2022, the Respect actress clarified their outings to Entertainment Tonight in September.

RELATED VIDEO: Common and Jennifer Hudson Step Out for Dinner at Nobu in Malibu amid Dating Rumors

"People create their narratives of it and it's like, okay, you know, how you feel," she said when asked about the rumors. "We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments."

Before the EGOT winner, Common dated comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish. The began seeing each other in August 2020 before they split in November 2021.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A source told PEOPLE at the time, "They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship."

Related Articles
common, jennifer hudson
Common and Jennifer Hudson Step Out for Dinner at Nobu in Malibu amid Dating Rumors
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd's Relationship: A Look Back
Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures: Opening Gala on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi's Relationship: A Look Back
Lady Gaga arrives for the premiere of the film "A Star is Born" presented out of competition on August 31, 2018 during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido
Lady Gaga's Dating History: From Taylor Kinney to Michael Polansky
Kendall Jenner attends the Tiffany & Co. Flagship Store Launch on April 04, 2019 in Sydney, Australia
Kendall Jenner's Dating History: From Harry Styles to Bad Bunny
Charli D'Amelio, Landon Barker
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker's Relationship Timeline
Rachael Kirkconnell, Matt James
Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's Relationship Timeline
Johnny McDaid and Courteney Cox attend The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid's Relationship Timeline
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun's Relationship Timeline
David Otunga Jr. and Jennifer Hudson attend the Los Angeles Premiere of MGM's "Respect" at Regency Village Theatre on August 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Jennifer Hudson's Son: Everything She's Said About Parenting
Renee Zellweger, Ant Anstead
Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead's Relationship Timeline
British actor Orlando Bloom and US singer/songwriter Katy Perry arrive for the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Original Series "Carnival Row" at the TCL Chinese theatre on August 21, 2019 in Hollywood
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Relationship Timeline
Rosalia and Rauw attend 'Los40 Music Awards' Photocall on November 12, 2021 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro's Relationship Timeline
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns attend Spotify's House of Are & Be event with dvsn, Lucky Daye, and D-Nice at Sunset Tower Hotel on June 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns' Relationship Timeline
Billie Eilish talks BF Jesse Rutherford for first time
All About Jesse Rutherford, Billie Eilish's Boyfriend
Caption: Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala, Presented by Rolex Photo Credit: Tyrell Hampton
A History of Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin Bieber's Relationship Through the Years