Jennifer Hudson Celebrates Completing Her EGOT Trophy Set as Her Tony Award Finally Arrives

Jennifer Hudson has a new roommate, and his name is Tony.

The singer and actress, 40, shared an Instagram post on Friday of herself holding her Tony Award, which she won for her role as a producer on A Strange Loop. In the background, her Grammy, Oscar and Emmy statues sit on a baby grand piano.

The Tony was the final trophy she needed to complete the EGOT quartet of having won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. The performer is the 17th person ever to achieve the industry milestone.

Hudson clinched her first Tony in June when A Strange Loop won best musical.

Now, two months later, the hardware is in her hands.

"Look what arrived yal !!!" the star wrote in the caption of her post.

The official account for A Strange Loop commented, "hang this in the Louvre."

The actress won her first of the big four awards, an Oscar, for her role in 2007's Dreamgirls. She is a two-time Grammy winner, having won her first one for her 2009 self-titled album.

The American Idol alum went on to score a Daytime Emmy last year, for the animated short Baba Yaga, which she co-produced and lent her voice.

After her big win at the 75th Tony Awards, she shared an up-close look at her celebration after the show in a video posted to Instagram.

"As I said when I won the Oscar [for Dreamgirls], look what God can do," she said in the video, in which she holds up a champagne flute to toast some of her friends. "Well he done did it again."

Up next for the industry mogul is a new challenge — hosting her own daytime talk show on FOX. Hudson announced in June that The Jennifer Hudson Show will premiere on the actress's birthday, Sept. 12.

As the host of her own daytime talk series, Hudson said she will be able to show audiences who she is as a person as they get to know the Respect star beyond her many talents and accolades.