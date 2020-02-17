Jennifer Hudson Performs Emotional Tribute to Kobe Bryant at NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson is remembering Kobe Bryant.

The Oscar-winning singer and actress, 38, performed the classic “For All We Know (We May Meet Again)” at the 2020 All-Star Game on Sunday with an emotional tribute to honor the late NBA star, his daughter Gianna and the seven other victims who died in last month’s tragic helicopter crash.

“We will never see another basketball player quite like Kobe,” Magic Johnson said before the game, when fans chanted Bryant’s name and held an eight-second moment of silence. “He was passionate about being a great father, husband, filmmaker.”

Before the game, Common also performed a powerful tribute, highlighting Bryant’s impact on basketball and his Lakers legacy.

The broadcast will also include halftime performances from Chance the Rapper and Quavo — who played alongside each other in the Celebrity All-Star Game on Friday — as well as Lil Wayne and DJ Khaled.

.@IAMJHUD delivers a powerful pregame performance to honor Kobe #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/XwdSes5w97 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2020

Hudson previously mourned Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter’s death when news of the tragic crash first broke on Jan 26.

“It’s like every time I go to sleep and then wake up somebody else is gone! This news Hurts my heart so bad !” she wrote alongside a picture of the athlete smiling while embracing Gianna.

In honor of Bryant, the format of the annual All-Star game has been reworked.

Instead of the usual time limit, when scores are tallied up in the fourth quarter, a target score will be set, which each team has to reach in order to win. In a nod to the number Bryant wore for the latter half of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, 24 points will be added to the winning score in order to determine the target.

The two teams this year are led by captains LeBron James of the Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Both teams will also be wearing jerseys that commemorate Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter. All members of Team LeBron will wear No. 2 on their jerseys, in memory of Gianna, who played with the number as a member of the Mamba Sports Academy. Meanwhile, Team Giannis players will wear No. 24.

To pay tribute to the other victims, both teams will wear patches with nine stars to represent all who were lost in the crash, including John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.

If you would like to help the families of the victims of the crash, consider donating to the Mamba on Three Fund. Contributions to the Mamba Sports Foundation will help support youth sports.