Jennifer Hudson and John Legend Duet 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' for Her Talk Show's 100th Episode

Jennifer Hudson and John Legend's powerful voices have joined together for a soulful duet!

During the 100th episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, the 44-year-old "All of Me" singer-songwriter presented Hudson, 41, with flowers before sitting for an interview and playing the piano as they duetted a rendition of Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water."

"I know you very famously played the great Aretha Franklin, and she did a wonderful version of this song. I like to do this song too, and it's on my new solo album," said Legend, referring to the newly released "solo piano version" of his latest record, 2022's Legend. "We gotta do a little bit of 'Bridge Over Troubled Water.'"

"One of my favorites — yes!" exclaimed the Respect star.

Legend kicked off the song while playing the piano, and after Hudson began belting out her lines, he shouted, "Sing, Jennifer!"

"When you're weary / Feeling small / When tears are in your eyes / I'll dry them all / I'm on your side / Oh, when times get rough / And friends just can't be found," sang the vocalists. "Like a bridge over troubled water / I will lay me down / Like a bridge over troubled water / I will lay me down."

Once the performance was finished, Legend presented Hudson with a cake to celebrate 100 episodes of her talk show.

Elsewhere during Legend's appearance, the pair spoke about their shared statuses as EGOT winners, having each earned an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Legend, in particular, was the 15th person to achieve the coveted honor as well as the first Black man to ever do it.

"Well, the wild thing about it was I won it at the same time with my collaborators on Jesus Christ Superstar: Live," he recalled. The great Andrew Lloyd Webber, who's written a jillion successful musicals, and his partner Tim Rice, who has worked with him on so many of those, they both were producers with me on Jesus Christ Superstar: Live, and we all completed our EGOT at the same time, 'cause they needed an Emmy as well.... It was really special."

Hudson then asked Legend which of the awards is most meaningful to him. "The Grammys always mean a lot because, you know, I came into this business as a musician first," he said.

"When I grew up, I would watch the Grammys and want to win Grammys. I didn't have any dreams of winning an Oscar. I didn't have any dreams of winning an Emmy," explained Legend. "I'll take them all, but winning Grammys was always one of my goals as a musician."

He continued, "I think the most special one was the one I won with Common. It was really special, and we won it for writing a song called 'Glory' for a film called Selma."

Looking back on the song, which earned best song written for visual media at the 2016 ceremony, Legend said, "That film was just so meaningful because it covered the life of Dr. King and the fight for voting rights, and in that moment, it was not too long after Michael Brown and Trayvon, and a lot of people were still marching in the streets, protesting for Black lives."

"So, we were able to be up on that stage and honor the movement in a really beautiful way in front of hundreds of millions of people all over the world," he added. "That was really special."

