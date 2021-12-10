Jennifer Hudson Covers 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)' to Celebrate Her 'Favorite Time of Year'
Jennifer Hudson joked that she hopes the song will create a "feeling of love and warmth" for "persistent" fans who've been asking for a Christmas album
Jennifer Hudson is celebrating the holiday season this year the best way she knows how: through song!
The Respect star, 40, released her take on the Darlene Love classic "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" on Friday, marking another festive addition to her Christmas catalog.
"It's no secret that Christmas is my favorite time of year and one of the things I love most about it is the holiday music," Hudson tells PEOPLE. "For me, it's all about creating a feeling of love and warmth to celebrate the season, so I hope this song can do just that for everyone, especially my amazing and persistent fans who have been asking for that Christmas album!"
Though there's no plans for that album (at least not yet!), Hudson has released several Christmas tunes over the years; last season, she hopped on a remix of Mariah Carey's "Oh Santa!" with Carey and Ariana Grande, and she's also recorded "Do You Hear What I Hear?" and "How Great Thou Art" with Pentatonix.
RELATED: Jennifer Hudson Says Her Late Mom Is Her 'Role Model' for Giving Back: It's 'How We Were Raised'
The "Spotlight" singer told PEOPLE earlier this month that she's a self-proclaimed "holiday fanatic," and will spend this season doing what she can to give back.
"It's such a natural thing to myself," she says of it being part of her upbringing. "I think I would have to give that credit to my mother, which is what encouraged me to start the Julian D. King Gift Foundation, because we come from a family of givers."
The Julian D. King Gift Foundation — which holds a number of events annually in Chicago to help children of all backgrounds — was created in honor of Hudson's late nephew, who was killed in 2008 along with her mother and brother.
RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Takes the 2021 CMA Awards to Church with Aretha Franklin's 'You Are My Sunshine'
RELATED: Jennifer Hudson Takes the 2021 CMA Awards to Church with Aretha Franklin's 'You Are My Sunshine'
The star noted that her son David, 12, shares the same charitable values, and has already begun taking notes on what to get his family and friends.
"I asked him the other day, what do you want for Christmas? And he was like 'I don't know,' but yet he asked all his cousins and friends, what's on your Christmas wish list?" she said. "We can't wait to come together as a family ... to see people have good times and enjoy this holiday season."
- Married at First Sight's Rachel and Jose File for Divorce: 'This Decision Best Serves Our Future'
- See Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey & More Stars of Sing 2 in a Behind-the-Scenes of the Sequel
- Gov. Newsom Writes Kids' Book Based on His Challenges with Dyslexia: 'I Learned Persistence'
- Karlie Kloss Feels Like a 'Proud Big Sister' Watching Kode with Klossy Scholars Create Change