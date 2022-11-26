Jennifer Beals Thanks Irene Cara for Her 'Fearless Triple Threat Talent' in Tribute After Her Death

Jennifer Beals is remembering Irene Cara.

Shortly after news of Cara's death was announced Saturday, Beals, 58, honored the late star with a moving tribute post shared on Instagram.

"Thank you brilliant Irene for your open heart and your fearless triple threat talent," Beals — who starred in 1983's Flashdance wrote of Cara — who performed the film's title track, "Flashdance... What a Feeling."

"It took a beautiful dreamer to write and perform the soundtracks for those who dare to dream," she continued, adding the hashtag, "#RIPIreneCara."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chris Walter/WireImage

Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed the news of her death in a statement shared on the singer's Twitter account early Saturday morning. She was 63.

"It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," Moose wrote. "The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer passed away in her Florida home."

"Irene's family has requested privacy as they process their grief," the rep added. "She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films."

Cara's cause of death is currently unknown, but it will be released when information is available, her rep said. Funeral services are currently pending and a memorial for Cara's fans will be planned at a future date, she added.

Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty

Alongside Beals, other stars who paid tribute to Cara included Debbie Allen, Diane Warren and Questlove, among others.

"My Heart Is Broken. #IreneCara was such a gifted and beautiful genius. Her talent and her music will LIVE FOREVER! FOREVER REMEMBER HER NAME!" tweeted Allen, 72, who starred in the television version of Fame that was based on the film in which Cara starred.

"Oh no. Sing in power forever Irene Cara. Light Up The Sky Like A Flame," wrote Warren, 66.

Added Questlove, 51, in an Instagram post: "….Now…….there is nothing. 😞. Goodbye Irene Cara. I'm Sad About This."