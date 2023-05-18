Jennie from Blackpink and BTS' V Spotted Holding Hands in Paris

A French journalist shared a clip of the pair walking together to TikTok

By
Published on May 18, 2023 01:35 PM
Jennie from Blackpink and V from BTS
Jennie, V. Photo: Getty (2)

Jennie from Blackpink and V from BTS were seen holding hands in Paris, according to a video posted by a French journalist.

Amar Taoualit shared the clip to TikTok on Wednesday, and claims it shows the two K-pop superstars walking side-by-side along the Seine in Paris.

Reps for both Blackpink and BTS did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé of BLACKPINK perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California.
Blackpink at Coachella weekend two. Emma McIntyre/Getty

In the video, V (Kim Tae-hyung) can be seen rocking what appears to be a coat with sequin detailing, baggy blue jeans and white sneakers, as Jennie wears a white hat, a white sweater and her own pair of white kicks.

On his Instagram Story, the journalist explained that he filmed the clips of the musicians on May 15 and uploaded them days later for "safety" purposes. He also shared an additional clip of them apparently walking by a vehicle together alongside others. Other images show them reportedly wearing the same clothes elsewhere during the day.

"I specify that this video dates from before yesterday and that I posted it today so that they are not bothered," Taoualit wrote. "The quality is bad because I didn't plan to see them in front of me and I didn't have my camera, I was walking around in Paris and so I filmed on the iPhone."

Dating speculation between Jennie and V dates back to when V briefly followed and then unfollowed her on Instagram, Elle reports. Photos reportedly of the two then surfaced online in May 2022, with Jennie's agency YG Entertainment telling press at the time that it had "nothing to say. We will inform you if we have a different response to share."

In October, YG reportedly released a statement, revealing that it had "refrained from mentioning the matter or making an official statement in order to minimize any further damage" and that it had taken legal action against those sharing "malicious posts, or those which repeatedly upload unconfirmed claims."

"The photos [of Jennie] distributed online were made public illegally, without Jennie's consent," the statement read. "Sharing those images is an act of secondary victimization and can be subject to legal penalty. Please refrain from indiscriminately sharing those images."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
BTS. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

It's been a big year for BTS fans as the supergroup has been exploring their solo journeys and fulfilling their mandatory military duties.

BTS' label first revealed in October that all seven members would fulfill their mandatory military duties — an announcement that came shortly after the band's free concert in support of South Korea's World Expo bid, which saw BTS unite in the city of Busan. "After the phenomenal concert to support Busan's bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it's the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve," added the BTS release.

Since then, the guys have explored a few of their own musical projects — with Suga taking on his first solo U.S. tour, j-hope tapping J Cole for a dream team-up and more.

J-Hope released Jack in the Box and performed a historic Lollapalooza headlining set; RM dropped Indigo, featuring collaborations with Erykah Badu and Anderson .Paak; and most recently, Jimin released Face, which he promoted with his first solo Tonight Show appearance. Jin dropped a collaboration with Coldplay, "The Astronaut," last fall and Jungkook performed the official World Cup song "Dreamers." The members have also kept busy with new fashion partnerships and TV shows (like V's Jinny's Kitchen).

In March, j-hope met up with Dreamville's J. Cole for his single, "On the Street," and even shared a music video for the track which arrived nearly eight months after his long-awaited debut studio album.

The lo-fi track with a repeated whistle saw j-hope take on the first verse as Cole tackled the second, rapping about his place in hip-hop now over a decade after the release of his debut album, The Come Up. For j-hope, though, the collaboration marked a big moment in his career, as he told Variety that Cole — whom he met at Lollapalooza — was his own idol.

"Since then, I couldn't stop thinking about how great it would be if we could make music together. So I reached out to him," he said. "I already had a plan in mind to release music around this time, and I began working on it in early November. As much as it took me a while to finish the song, I cherish it so much and it means a lot to me."

Related Articles
elvis and priscilla presley
Priscilla Presley's 'Wish' to Be Buried Next to Elvis at Graceland Denied in Settlement Talks: Report
paris hilton
Paris Hilton Feels 'Beyond Honored' to Perform 'Stars Are Blind' and More at Pride Festival in NYC (Exclusive)
Lauen Daigle
Lauren Daigle Says Some Christians Thought She 'Went to the Dark Side' After Appearing on 'Ellen' (Exclusive)
NEW YORK - APRIL 03: The Police perform live on stage at the Bottom Line in New York City on April 03 1979 L-R Sting, Stewart Copeland, Andy Summers (Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns)
Sting Reveals His Go-To Karaoke Songs — and Shares Which One Requires a Feather Boa (Exclusive)
Britney Spears Shares PDA-Filled Reel with Sam Asghari
Britney Spears Shares PDA-Filled Instagram Reel with Husband Sam Asghari
Madonna Hosts Rebel Heart Concert After Party At Marquee Nightclub
Madonna 'Sex' Book Photos to Be Auctioned 30 Years After Release
Riley Keough Spotted in Vancouver
Riley Keough 'Doesn't Want Drama' with Priscilla Presley After Lisa Marie Trust Dispute: Source (Exclusive)
John Mayer, Lizzo and Thomas Rhett
Live Nation's Offering 1-Day Access to Over a Dozen Festivals for Only $99 — How to Get the Limited Tickets
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "One Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Britney Spears Posts Clip of Sam Asghari and Friend for the 'First Time,' Says She Hasn't Filmed Sons in 4 Years
Janet Jackson at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held at the Microsoft Theatre on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Janet Jackson Rings in 57th Birthday in Leopard Print Dress with Great Company: 'Extra Special'
Dinah Jane
Dinah Jane Says She 'Quit' Music Due to Depression in 2020: 'I Just Had to Stop Completely' (Exclusive)
Hit Songwriter Justin Tranter on Industry Homophobia: ‘The Word Diva Gets Used a Lot’
Hit Songwriter Justin Tranter on Industry Homophobia: 'The Word Diva Gets Used a Lot' (Exclusive)
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford, both wearing Gucci, attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Break Up After Less Than a Year as Rep Says They 'Remain Good Friends'
Taylor Swift attends the red carpet during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV) Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images); John Mayer arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features' "Vengeance"at Ace Hotel on July 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Taylor Lautner's Wife Posts Clip of Him 'Praying' to Taylor Swift's 'Dear John' After John Mayer Joke
Musician Ed Sheeran leaves federal court in New York, US, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Sheeran will have to convince a New York federal jury that his 2014 hit song "Thinking Out Loud" didn't copy from Marvin Gaye's classic soul groove "Lets Get It On," the latest trial in an increasingly litigious music industry.
Ed Sheeran's Second Copyright Lawsuit Dismissed After Judge Decides Against Jury Trial: Report
Liam Payne arrives at the "All Of Those Voices" UK Premiere
Liam Payne Says He's Been Sober 'Over 100 Days' and Is Working on a New Album: 'I'm Super Happy'