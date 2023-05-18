Jennie from Blackpink and BTS' V Spotted Holding Hands in Paris

Jennie from Blackpink and V from BTS were seen holding hands in Paris, according to a video posted by a French journalist.

Amar Taoualit shared the clip to TikTok on Wednesday, and claims it shows the two K-pop superstars walking side-by-side along the Seine in Paris.

Reps for both Blackpink and BTS did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Blackpink at Coachella weekend two. Emma McIntyre/Getty

In the video, V (Kim Tae-hyung) can be seen rocking what appears to be a coat with sequin detailing, baggy blue jeans and white sneakers, as Jennie wears a white hat, a white sweater and her own pair of white kicks.

On his Instagram Story, the journalist explained that he filmed the clips of the musicians on May 15 and uploaded them days later for "safety" purposes. He also shared an additional clip of them apparently walking by a vehicle together alongside others. Other images show them reportedly wearing the same clothes elsewhere during the day.

"I specify that this video dates from before yesterday and that I posted it today so that they are not bothered," Taoualit wrote. "The quality is bad because I didn't plan to see them in front of me and I didn't have my camera, I was walking around in Paris and so I filmed on the iPhone."

Dating speculation between Jennie and V dates back to when V briefly followed and then unfollowed her on Instagram, Elle reports. Photos reportedly of the two then surfaced online in May 2022, with Jennie's agency YG Entertainment telling press at the time that it had "nothing to say. We will inform you if we have a different response to share."

In October, YG reportedly released a statement, revealing that it had "refrained from mentioning the matter or making an official statement in order to minimize any further damage" and that it had taken legal action against those sharing "malicious posts, or those which repeatedly upload unconfirmed claims."

"The photos [of Jennie] distributed online were made public illegally, without Jennie's consent," the statement read. "Sharing those images is an act of secondary victimization and can be subject to legal penalty. Please refrain from indiscriminately sharing those images."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

BTS. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

It's been a big year for BTS fans as the supergroup has been exploring their solo journeys and fulfilling their mandatory military duties.

BTS' label first revealed in October that all seven members would fulfill their mandatory military duties — an announcement that came shortly after the band's free concert in support of South Korea's World Expo bid, which saw BTS unite in the city of Busan. "After the phenomenal concert to support Busan's bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it's the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve," added the BTS release.

Since then, the guys have explored a few of their own musical projects — with Suga taking on his first solo U.S. tour, j-hope tapping J Cole for a dream team-up and more.

J-Hope released Jack in the Box and performed a historic Lollapalooza headlining set; RM dropped Indigo, featuring collaborations with Erykah Badu and Anderson .Paak; and most recently, Jimin released Face, which he promoted with his first solo Tonight Show appearance. Jin dropped a collaboration with Coldplay, "The Astronaut," last fall and Jungkook performed the official World Cup song "Dreamers." The members have also kept busy with new fashion partnerships and TV shows (like V's Jinny's Kitchen).

In March, j-hope met up with Dreamville's J. Cole for his single, "On the Street," and even shared a music video for the track which arrived nearly eight months after his long-awaited debut studio album.

The lo-fi track with a repeated whistle saw j-hope take on the first verse as Cole tackled the second, rapping about his place in hip-hop now over a decade after the release of his debut album, The Come Up. For j-hope, though, the collaboration marked a big moment in his career, as he told Variety that Cole — whom he met at Lollapalooza — was his own idol.

"Since then, I couldn't stop thinking about how great it would be if we could make music together. So I reached out to him," he said. "I already had a plan in mind to release music around this time, and I began working on it in early November. As much as it took me a while to finish the song, I cherish it so much and it means a lot to me."