Jenni Rivera's Life in Photos

01 of 08 Jenni Rivera's Early Years Alison Buck/WireImage Jenni Rivera was born on July 2, 1969, in Long Beach, California. The singer eventually became known as the Diva of Banda with more than 20 million albums sold worldwide, and was named one of People En Español's 25 most powerful women. "She had a constant smile that would light up the room," actor Lou Diamond Phillips told PEOPLE of his friend.

02 of 08 Jenni Rivera's Hits Robert Mora/Getty Rivera, one of the first women to sing narcocorridos, was famous for tracks such as her 1995 breakout hit "Las Malandrinas," plus "Inolvidable," "Basta Ya" and "La Gran Señora." Over the course of her career, she received four Latin Grammy Award nominations and six Billboard Music Award nominations, winning two.

03 of 08 Jenni Rivera on La Voz David Martinez/Clasos.com/LatinContent via Getty At the time of her death, Rivera was a judge on La Voz (The Voice Mexico), along with Miguel Bosé, Paulina Rubio and Beto Cuevas. She also oversaw a fashion and cosmetics line.

04 of 08 Jenni Rivera on TV The Riveras. Everett Rivera's whole family starred on I Love Jenni, a reality show that aired on Telemundo's mun2 documenting the singer's jet-set life as an entertainer and mother of five children (kids Janney, Jacqueline and Michael Marín with first husband José Trinidad Marín, and kids Jenicka and Jonny López with second husband Juan Manuel López). It also featured her publicist, lawyer and makeup artist. According to People En Español, Rivera was billed as the "mama with lots of drama." Days prior to her death, ABC had tapped Rivera to star in her own show. The self-titled comedy, Jenni, would feature her as a strong, middle-class, single Latina woman working to raise a family using unique parenting skills, reported Deadline. Rivera's life also inspired Mariposa de Barrio, a biographical telenovela about her life, on Telemundo. The ups and downs of her life "helped fans identify with her better," Molina told PEOPLE.

05 of 08 Jenni Rivera's Honors Julie Jacobson/AP/Shutterstock Along with her many awards, in 2011, Rivera was honored with a spot on the Las Vegas Walk of Stars (here with ex-husband and fellow honoree, MLB star Esteban Loaiza, to whom she was married from 2010 to 2012).

06 of 08 Jenni Rivera's Philanthropic Work David Bergman/Getty According to People En Español, Rivera was named a spokesperson for the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence in 2010. She had previously spoken about facing abuse at the hands of ex José Trinidad Marín; Marín was also convicted of sexually abusing the couple's oldest daughter.

07 of 08 Jenni Rivera on the Big Screen Everett In 2012, Rivera scored a role in the movie Filly Brown, playing mom Maria to Gina Rodriguez's lead character, Maria José "Majo" Tenorio. The drama was up for an award at the Sundance Film Festival and won an ALMA Award in 2013. Her costar, Edward James Olmos, told PEOPLE that year, "She was larger than life and yet always herself."