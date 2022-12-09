Jenni Rivera's Life in Photos

The beloved Mexican American singer died in a plane crash on Dec. 9, 2012, at age 43

Published on December 9, 2022 06:46 PM
Jenni Rivera's Early Years

Jenni Rivera, musician during 2005 Los Angeles Film Festival - "To The Other Side" Screening in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Jenni Rivera was born on July 2, 1969, in Long Beach, California. The singer eventually became known as the Diva of Banda with more than 20 million albums sold worldwide, and was named one of People En Español's 25 most powerful women.

"She had a constant smile that would light up the room," actor Lou Diamond Phillips told PEOPLE of his friend.

Jenni Rivera's Hits

Singer Jenni Rivera attends the 3rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Kodak Theatre on September 18, 2002 in Hollywood, California.
Rivera, one of the first women to sing narcocorridos, was famous for tracks such as her 1995 breakout hit "Las Malandrinas," plus "Inolvidable," "Basta Ya" and "La Gran Señora." Over the course of her career, she received four Latin Grammy Award nominations and six Billboard Music Award nominations, winning two.

Jenni Rivera on La Voz

Mexican singer Jenni Rivera sings during her last concert at the Arena Monterrey on December 08, 2012 in Monterrey, Mexico.
At the time of her death, Rivera was a judge on La Voz (The Voice Mexico), along with Miguel Bosé, Paulina Rubio and Beto Cuevas. She also oversaw a fashion and cosmetics line.

Jenni Rivera on TV

I LOVE JENNI, Jaylah Hope Yanez (left), Michael 'Trinidad' Marin (3rd from left), Johnny Lopez (4th from left), Jenni Rivera (center), Esteban Loaiza (3rd from right), Janney 'Chiquis' Marin (2nd from right), Jenicka Lopez (right)
Rivera's whole family starred on I Love Jenni, a reality show that aired on Telemundo's mun2 documenting the singer's jet-set life as an entertainer and mother of five children (kids Janney, Jacqueline and Michael Marín with first husband José Trinidad Marín, and kids Jenicka and Jonny López with second husband Juan Manuel López). It also featured her publicist, lawyer and makeup artist. According to People En Español, Rivera was billed as the "mama with lots of drama."

Days prior to her death, ABC had tapped Rivera to star in her own show. The self-titled comedy, Jenni, would feature her as a strong, middle-class, single Latina woman working to raise a family using unique parenting skills, reported Deadline.

Rivera's life also inspired Mariposa de Barrio, a biographical telenovela about her life, on Telemundo.

The ups and downs of her life "helped fans identify with her better," Molina told PEOPLE.

Jenni Rivera's Honors

Singer Jenni Rivera, right, and her husband, former Major League Baseball pitcher Esteban Loaiza, pose for a photograph with replicas of Las Vegas Walk of Stars presented to them during an official ceremony in Las Vegas.
Along with her many awards, in 2011, Rivera was honored with a spot on the Las Vegas Walk of Stars (here with ex-husband and fellow honoree, MLB star Esteban Loaiza, to whom she was married from 2010 to 2012).

Jenni Rivera's Philanthropic Work

Jenni Rivera performs at 2010 Lilith Fair at Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre on July 7, 2010 in San Diego, California.
According to People En Español, Rivera was named a spokesperson for the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence in 2010. She had previously spoken about facing abuse at the hands of ex José Trinidad Marín; Marín was also convicted of sexually abusing the couple's oldest daughter.

Jenni Rivera on the Big Screen

FILLY BROWN, Jenni Rivera, 2012
In 2012, Rivera scored a role in the movie Filly Brown, playing mom Maria to Gina Rodriguez's lead character, Maria José "Majo" Tenorio. The drama was up for an award at the Sundance Film Festival and won an ALMA Award in 2013.

Her costar, Edward James Olmos, told PEOPLE that year, "She was larger than life and yet always herself."

Jenni Rivera's Shocking Death

Jenni Rivera performs onstage at the 11th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Mandalay Bay Events Center on November 11, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
On Dec. 9, 2012, news broke that Rivera was killed in a plane crash shortly after takeoff.

Mexican authorities confirmed that the wreckage of the small plane had been found in Nuevo Leon state, and there were no survivors among the seven people believed to be on board.

The Learjet carrying the 43-year-old performer lost contact with air traffic controllers after it took off from Monterrey, Mexico, at 3:15 a.m. following Rivera's concert there.

"We are feeling devastated. It's a devastation to the family," the singer's brother, Pedro Rivera Jr., told E! News outside the Lakewood, California, home of the Riveras.

He also thanked fans for "all the love you gave to Jenni and to all the family. It is just so special to have you guys as fans."

