Jenni Rivera's Daughters Remember Late Singer 8 Years After Tragic Death: 'Nothing Is the Same'

Jenni Rivera will always be "Inolvidable."

On Wednesday, Rivera's three daughters Chiquis, Jacqie Rivera and Jenicka Lopez shared several tributes to their late mother on the 8th anniversary of her untimely and tragic death.

"I miss you. I need you," Chiquis, born Janney Marín Rivera, tweeted before adding, "Always on my mind, forever in my heart. @jennirivera Te amo."

The Mexican-American singer then shared a screenshot of "No Te Hubieras Ido" by Marco Antonio Solis, saying she had the song "on repeat" today along with the hashtag #IMissYouMomma.

Chiquis' sister Jenicka, 23, shared a throwback photo of herself and her mother during her quinceañera, as she referred to the Solis song, quoting the lyrics "si no tú [sic] hubieras ido sería tan feliz." ("If you hadn't left, I'd be so happy" in English.)

"This pain and void in my heart is one I do not ever wish for anyone," she tweeted the night before. "So hold the ones you love, tight and never let go."

In her own tribute, Jacqie, 31, posted a photo of Rivera holding one of her children along with a heartwrenching caption.

"My heart feels like December and nothing is the same since you’ve been gone," she wrote. "How have we lived 8 years without you."

"I guess we’re just as strong as you were," she added. "l Love and miss you more than I can bear [sic]. 💛"

Jacqie also shared that all of Rivera's videos were now available on YouTube.

Along with Jenicka, Jacqie and Chiquis, Rivera was also mom to sons Michael and Johnny. Rivera's brother, singer Lupillo Rivera, shared a video of the brother-sister duo performing at Rodeo Texcoco just a week before her death.

The Long Beach-raised songstress was known for tracks such as "Inolvidable," "Basta Ya" and "La Gran Señora." She was one of the first women to sing narcocorridos. She also starred in her own reality show called I Love Jenni on Universo.

Rivera's life also inspired Mariposa de Barrio, a biographical telenovela about her life on Telemundo.