Jenna Dewan Reacts After Jojo Siwa Said She Helped Her Realize She's Gay: 'Never Been More Honored'

Jojo Siwa said in a recent TikTok that Jenna Dewan's Magic Mike number on Lip Sync Battle in 2018 was part of her gay awakening

By
Published on October 9, 2022 11:02 AM
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: JoJo Siwa attends the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: Jenna Dewan visits the SiriusXM Studios on October 03, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty; Cindy Ord/Getty

Jenna Dewan is feeling "honored" after Jojo Siwa included her in her "Gay Awakening Story" TikTok.

Following the trend of TikTokers doing spoken word over the beat to Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl," Siwa, 19, rapped about the moment she realized she was gay, and how Dewan's 2018 Magic Mike routine on Lip Sync Battle helped her get there.

"Aw Jojo….! I have never been more honored 😘😘😘🌈🌈🌈," Dewan, 41, wrote in an Instagram caption as she reacted to Siwa's video in real time.

In the video, Dewan gasps and holds her hand to her heart as Siwa mentions her name and what her performance of Ginuwine's "Pony" meant to her.

Siwa made the revelation after rapping about Demi Lovato's "Cool For The Summer," stating that "a few years later Jenna Dewan went on Lip Sync Battle. She did a really great Magic Mike number, I pretty much watched it every day."

"Little me, well, she didn't know she was gay," Siwa continued.

The star later discussed in her video how her real "awakening" came when she went on a date with a man who "wanted to have sex with me."

Siwa, as she explained, was uninterested. "And I, did not want to, never wanted to, grossed out by the thought of it, immediately knew, men are not my thing. Women are my gig, gotta go," Siwa said, closing off the clip.

JoJo Siwa
JoJo Siwa's previous signature look. JC Olivera/Getty

Back in January 2021, Siwa came out as LGBTQ when she posted a TikTok set to Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" after spending time with TikTok collective Pride House LA. She then debuted a shirt that read "BEST GAY COUSIN EVER."

While Siwa told PEOPLE in April of that year that she didn't want to "label" on her sexuality at first, she does like the term "queer" or "pansexual," stating, "Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Siwa admitted that she didn't want her coming out to "be a big deal," and understood the risk of coming out and that "a lot could have gone away" because of it. "I've never gotten this much support from the world," she said at the time. "I think this is the first time that I've felt so personally happy."

"Performing has always made me super happy," Siwa added. "But for the first time, personally, I am like, whoa, happiness. I am so proud to be me."

Related Articles
JoJo Siwa
JoJo Siwa Says Demi Lovato and Jenna Dewan Helped Her Realize She's Gay: 'Men Are Not My Thing'
Avery Cyrus and JoJo Siwa
Who Is JoJo Siwa's Girlfriend? All About Avery Cyrus
JOJO SIWA, HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES - "Camp Prom"
JoJo Siwa Says 'HSMTMTS' Queer Role Was 'Really Special:' 'Never Played a Gay Character'
Meghan Trainor Explains Viral Photos at Sex Shop with Husband Daryl Sabara: 'Not What You Think
Meghan Trainor Explains Viral Photos at Sex Shop with Husband Daryl Sabara: 'Not What You Think'
JoJo Siwa
Did JoJo Siwa Just Confirm She's Dating Avery Cyrus in Cheeky TikTok Post?
rebecca black
Rebecca Black Says Relative 'Scammed' Her into Endorsing Controversial Mexican President at Age 14
Avery Cyrus and JoJo Siwa
JoJo Siwa Defends Taking New Girlfriend Avery Cyrus on a Date to Chuck E. Cheese
Janelle Monáe Receives Trevor Project's 2022 Suicide Prevention Advocate Award: 'Your Life Matters'
Janelle Monáe Receives Trevor Project's 2022 Suicide Prevention Advocate Award: 'Your Life Matters'
Avery Cyrus and JoJo Siwa
JoJo Siwa and New Girlfriend Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut
Jojo Siwa and Kylie Prew attend the Los Angeles Dodgers Game at Dodger Stadium on June 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew's Relationship Timeline
4D With Demi Lovato - Guest: JoJo Siwa
JoJo Siwa Talks to Demi Lovato About Her Girlfriend, 'Gay Awakening' After Watching Jenna Dewan
Jojo Siwa, Justin Bieber
JoJo Siwa Revisits a 2018 Justin Bieber Instagram Comment for TikTok Trend: 'Burn It'
Candace Cameron Bure JoJo Siwa
Candace Cameron Bure Laughs Off 'Weird Timing' of JoJo Siwa Swag Sent by Company Clueless to Their Drama
candace cameron bure; jojo siwa
Candace Cameron Bure Addresses JoJo Siwa Calling Her 'Rudest Celebrity' in TikTok Video: 'All Good'
Jena Malone attends the 33rd annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival opening night premiere of 'The Public' at Arlington Theatre on January 31, 2018 in Santa Barbara, California.
Jena Malone Says It 'Felt So Nice' Coming Out as Pansexual: 'Love Getting to Learn More About Myself'
Lili Kim, Nicki Minaj
Lil' Kim Denies Dissing Nicki Minaj's Son on New 'Plan B' Remix with Megan Thee Stallion