Jenna Dewan Shares Epic TBT Photo from Performing with Kelly Clarkson in 'Walmart Parking Lot'

Jenna Dewan officially won throwback Thursday this week.

The triple-threat entertainer, 38, shared a snapshot that was clearly taken in the early to mid-2000s to Instagram and Twitter, showing herself and another woman in the background busting a move while Kelly Clarkson sang to a captive (albeit casual) outdoor audience. All three women wore dark tops and dark-wash flared jeans.

“#tbt to dancing with @kellyclarkson at a Walmart parking lot in Texas,” Dewan captioned the memorable image. “I will never forget quick changing in the break room amongst all the employees, and running through the aisles to make it back on stage in time 😂”

“To this day, Kelly is one of THE nicest and best i have met in this business ❤️,” continued the former World of Dance host, adding, “Ps- shout out to my step dad for finding and sending along this gem today 🏆😂”

Clarkson, 37, couldn’t resist indulging in the fun memory alongside her pal, responding on Twitter with, “Yes!! What a throwback?! My dream is still to dance as well as you ha! A girl can dream 🤣😂💁🏼‍♀️”

“We look like such kids in this picture. We need a fresh new pic together girl ha!” added the American Idol season 1 winner and current coach on The Voice.

Many of Dewan’s celeb pals used her Instagram comments to show their appreciation for the cute glimpse into the duo’s past — like Miranda Kerr, who posted a simple sparkly red-heart emoji.

Wrote Jessica Alba, “Dedication 👊🏽,” while Gabrielle Union chimed in with, “Obsessed.”

It might not be the women’s last time performing for Walmart shoppers, either, as the retail giant’s reps seem totally on board with a parking-lot reunion tour.

Walmart’s Twitter account on Thursday joined the women in their nostalgia, posting a tweet reading, “Since You’ve Been Gone, we’ve wanted you both back. Jenna and @kelly_clarkson, your move! 😉” — a cheeky nod to Clarkson's hit song.

Dewan responded to the tweet with two exclamation marks and a crying-laughing emoji.