Jemele Hill Says Drake and Kanye West Ending Feud Sets 'Great Example for Other Younger Rappers'

The Jemele Hill Is Unbothered host, 45 weighed in on the rappers' recent reconciliation in a chat with PEOPLE Every Day's Janine Rubenstein, and explained she believes the two are setting a good example in a hip-hop culture that often glorifies violence.

"We have seen in hip-hop, unfortunately, some beefs that really have escalated, and to the point where it's costing people their lives," she says. "To see Drake and Kanye resolve their issues, even Drake and Meek Mill when they resolved their issues, I think that's a great example for other young rappers to follow."

Hill says that while she understands hip-hop is, by nature, a "very macho" field where "a lot of people talk big and that's part of the salesmanship," it's important to make clear that diss tracks "should never be taken to the streets."

"Considering how big Drake and Kanye are, I wasn't necessarily forecasting that, but at the same time, you have to watch how you talk and what you say to people," she says. "For Drake to be on records like, 'Yo, pull up..' No, we don't need all that. From that standpoint I'm really glad to see that these two are coming together and making music."

Though Drake, 35, and West, 44, began as friends, their relationship appeared to sour in 2018 after West produced a Pusha T song that revealed Drake had fathered a son before the rapper had made the news public himself.

West apologized to Drake on Twitter later that year, saying he "should have spoken" to Pusha about dissing Drake on "Infrared," but denied telling Pusha about Drake's son Adonis, now 4.

Weeks later, however, West switched gears in a series of since-deleted videos that fired back at the rumors that Drake had previously hooked up with his then-wife Kim Kardashian West.

In December 2018, West called Drake "faker than wrestling" in a series of tweets, and asked him to apologize for several diss lyrics he'd recorded that seemed to be about West.

Despite the back-and-forth over the years, the two appear to have made amends, and both are teaming up with Amazon to stream a Free Larry Hoover Concert on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

The rappers announced the joint concert on Nov. 20 shortly after they settled their feud when West invited Drake to join him on stage "with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover," a former gang leader currently serving six life sentences in a Colorado prison.

"I'm making this video to address the ongoing back-and-forth between myself and Drake," West said in a video shared to Twitter by J Prince. "Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other, and it's time to put it to rest."

The two were later seen hanging out together in Toronto with J Prince.

Due to conflicting feelings over West's politics (he has publicly supported Donald Trump, whom Hill famously called a white supremacist), Hill tells PEOPLE Every Day that she is firmly "team Drake."

"I'm just not there with Kanye. Like, I'm just not there. I haven't listened to Kanye in I don't know how long, it's been a while. Once he started exposing who he was — and by the way, he still really hasn't backed off of that," she says. "I thought, 'Of course there are different viewpoints and that's just the world we live in, people are allowed to have different political opinions.' But I don't have to rock with people that I feel like have harmful opinions and use their platform to say stupid stuff. And he does all the time."

Still, if the ESPN alum were to remove her personal feelings for West from the equation, she admits she's a bit torn.

"If we're talking about producer Kanye, that puts him in a different conversation, from a style standpoint, a cultural imprint standpoint," she says. "But I just feel like Drake is constantly disrespected and underrated… I always appreciated his genuineness."