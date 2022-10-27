Jelly — who is set to play his Nashville hometown's Bridgestone Arena in a sold-out show on Dec. 9, has been super involved in the production and visuals for every one of his shows— including Red Rocks.

05 of 08

Memories

Andy Pollitt

In a moving moment, Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO appeared onstage to ask the crowd to serenade her late father-in-law with a "Happy Birthday in Heaven." Though Jelly's father died years ago, his birthday was Oct. 23 — the date of the Red Rocks show.

A visibly emotional Jelly thanked his wife of six years and the crowd for the surprise tribute, which featured a photo of the singer and his late dad projected on stage.