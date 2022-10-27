Entertainment Music Go Behind-the-Scenes with Jelly Roll at His Sold-Out Red Rocks Show: All the Photos The multi-genre star brought his Work in Progress tour to the legendary Colorado venue on Oct. 23. Jelly Roll, born Jason DeFord, is on the road in support of his latest album, Ballads of the Broken, through December. By Sarah Michaud Sarah Michaud Instagram Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical. She has been with the brand for close to 15 years, holding various roles across the digital news team before focusing on music. In 2021, Sarah won the CMA media achievement award for her coverage of country music. She earned a bachelor's degree in sociology, social work and English and resides outside of Boston. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 27, 2022 03:40 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 08 Rocky Mountain High Andy Pollitt Jelly takes in the venue views after soundcheck. 02 of 08 Gang's All Here Andy Pollitt The band takes a moment together before doors open. 03 of 08 Rock Solid Andy Pollitt Making the gig official! 04 of 08 Got the Look Andy Pollitt Jelly — who is set to play his Nashville hometown's Bridgestone Arena in a sold-out show on Dec. 9, has been super involved in the production and visuals for every one of his shows— including Red Rocks. 05 of 08 Memories Andy Pollitt In a moving moment, Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO appeared onstage to ask the crowd to serenade her late father-in-law with a "Happy Birthday in Heaven." Though Jelly's father died years ago, his birthday was Oct. 23 — the date of the Red Rocks show. A visibly emotional Jelly thanked his wife of six years and the crowd for the surprise tribute, which featured a photo of the singer and his late dad projected on stage. 06 of 08 Just the Two of Us Andy Pollitt Bunny XO and Jelly share a quiet moment. 07 of 08 Join the Chorus Andy Pollitt The sold-out crowd sang every word to every song, including "Son of a Sinner," Jelly's Top 10 single at country radio, before he ended the night with his breakout song, "Save Me" set to a waterfall of lights. 08 of 08 Lights Up Andy Pollitt Jelly Roll and his band onstage following their sold-out headlining show at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado.