Go Behind-the-Scenes with Jelly Roll at His Sold-Out Red Rocks Show: All the Photos

The multi-genre star brought his Work in Progress tour to the legendary Colorado venue on Oct. 23. Jelly Roll, born Jason DeFord, is on the road in support of his latest album, Ballads of the Broken, through December.

She earned a bachelor's degree in sociology, social work and English and resides outside of Boston.

Published on October 27, 2022 03:40 PM
Rocky Mountain High

Andy Pollitt

Jelly takes in the venue views after soundcheck.

Gang's All Here

Andy Pollitt

The band takes a moment together before doors open.

Rock Solid

Andy Pollitt

Making the gig official!

Got the Look

Andy Pollitt

Jelly — who is set to play his Nashville hometown's Bridgestone Arena in a sold-out show on Dec. 9, has been super involved in the production and visuals for every one of his shows— including Red Rocks.

Memories

Andy Pollitt

In a moving moment, Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO appeared onstage to ask the crowd to serenade her late father-in-law with a "Happy Birthday in Heaven." Though Jelly's father died years ago, his birthday was Oct. 23 — the date of the Red Rocks show.

A visibly emotional Jelly thanked his wife of six years and the crowd for the surprise tribute, which featured a photo of the singer and his late dad projected on stage.

Just the Two of Us

Andy Pollitt

Bunny XO and Jelly share a quiet moment.

Join the Chorus

Andy Pollitt

The sold-out crowd sang every word to every song, including "Son of a Sinner," Jelly's Top 10 single at country radio, before he ended the night with his breakout song, "Save Me" set to a waterfall of lights.

Lights Up

Andy Pollitt

Jelly Roll and his band onstage following their sold-out headlining show at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado.

