Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and More Stars React to Guitarist Jeff Beck's Death: He 'Was on Another Planet'

The music world is mourning the loss of The Yardbirds guitarist Jeff Beck.

On Wednesday, the musician's family confirmed in a statement that he had died of bacterial meningitis the day prior. He was 78.

"On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's Passing," his family said in the statement. "After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family asks for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."

Following the news of his death, several of Beck's longtime friends and collaborators spoke out in memory of him, including his former Yardbirds bandmate Jimmy Page. He joined Page in the English rock band in 1965, replacing Eric Clapton as guitarist.

"The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans. Jeff Beck Rest in Peace," Page wrote on Instagram.

A year after joining The Yardbirds, Beck formed his own band, The Jeff Beck Group, with Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood. They released two albums together: Truth and Beck-Ola.

On Instagram, Stewart — who celebrated his 78th birthday the day of Beck's death — wrote that the beloved musician "was on another planet."

"He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven't looked back since," he wrote. "He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond. Jeff, you were the greatest, my man . Thank you for everything. RIP."

Wood, meanwhile, wrote on Twitter that he feels like "one of my band of brothers has left this world."

"I'm going to dearly miss him," he wrote. "I'm sending much sympathy to [his wife] Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America."

In a follow-up Tweet, he wrote that as a band, they broke "all the rules."

"It was fantastic, groundbreaking rock 'n' roll!" he wrote. "Listen to the incredible track 'Plynth' in his honour. Jeff, I will always love you. God bless."

Mick Jagger, who had Beck play as the lead guitarist on his debut solo album She's the Boss in 1985, wrote on Twitter that "we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world."

"We will all miss him so much," he added.

Ozzy Osbourne wrote on Twitter that it was an "incredible honor" to have Beck play on his most recent solo album, 2022's Patient Number 9.

"I can't express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic's passing," he wrote. "What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff."

Osbourne's former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi also shared his condolences on Twitter, writing that he was "totally shocked" to hear of Beck's passing.

"Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player - there will never be another Jeff Beck," he wrote. "His playing was very special & distinctively brilliant! He will be missed. RIP Jeff -Tony."

Kiss bandmates Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons both shared reactions on Twitter to Beck's death, with Stanley writing "WOW. What awful news."

"Jeff Beck, one of the all time guitar masters has died," he continued. "From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever."

Simmons wrote that "no one" could play guitar like Beck.

"Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness," he wrote. "RIP."

Nile Rodgers, who got Beck to play on Robert Plant's 1984 album The Honeydrippers: Volume One and went on to produce his Grammy-winning album Flash a year later, wrote on his social media pages that the world lost "one of the greatest guitarist [sic] of all time."

"He gave me so much!" he added of Beck.

The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson similarly wrote on Twitter that Beck was "a genius guitar player" whom he was lucky to see play "close up" while touring with him in 2013.

"One of the highlights we did was 'Danny Boy' – we both loved that song," he wrote. "Love & Mercy to Jeff's family."

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour wrote on Twitter that he was "devastated to hear the news of the death of my friend and hero Jeff Beck, whose music has thrilled and inspired me and countless others for so many years."

"Polly's and my thoughts go out to his lovely wife Sandra," he wrote. "He will be forever in our hearts."

Rick Springfield wrote on Twitter that Beck "has taken his genius and gone home."

"My guitar idol since age 15," he wrote. "For the uninitiated, check out his amazing work on (where do I begin) Roger Waters 'Amused to Death'. His gift was impossible to copy and won't be repeated. Thankful for huge legacy. God speed JB."

Mötley Crüe's Mick Mars opted to tweet a simple message: "RIP Jeff Beck. I'm so sad."

Beyond the music world, comedian Bill Burr chimed in on Twitter following the news.

"Rest in peace to the GREATEST off them all: Jeff Beck!!!!" he wrote.