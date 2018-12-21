Rapper Jeezy's Son Sustains 'Significant' Face Injury During Deadly Altercation in Georgia

Jadarius Dykes, the son of rapper Jeezy, was injured in an altercation in Warner Robins, Georgia, PEOPLE confirms.

The 22-year-old — who is also known by his father’s real last name, Jenkins — sustained a “significant” wound to his face during an incident that occurred on Dec. 16 in the city, which is 100 miles south of Atlanta.

“We are grateful to law enforcement for releasing Jadarius after their preliminary investigation. He continues to receive medical treatment for the injury he endured during the incident,” Dykes’ attorney tells PEOPLE in a statement.

According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired just after 8 a.m.

When they arrived they found 37-year-old Joel Lamar Graham with at least one gunshot wound, according to an online statement by the department.

Graham later died in hospital with an autopsy revealing he died as a result of two gunshot wounds, police report.

At this time, what occurred prior to the altercation is still under investigation and at this time no charges have been filed, according to police.

Officers are also investigating two burglaries in the area that occurred around the same time, possibly involving Graham, local news station 13WMAZ. Police have not said if the incidents were related to the altercation.

On Thursday, Jenkins shared a selfie video on his Instagram Story that showed his wound. Though he did not speak about his injury, the footage, which was marked with his location of Los Angeles, California, clearly reveals a wound on the right side of his nose.

A rep for Jeezy, formerly known as Young Jeezy, and the Warner Robins Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Gossman at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.