"When I had nothing or no one, I had you Mamma," he wrote

Jeezy Reveals His Beloved Mother's Death in Emotional Tribute: 'You Taught Me to Be a Man'

Jeezy is mourning the loss of his mother.

On Wednesday, the rap star, 43, penned a touching tribute to her as he revealed she had been laid to rest.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You taught me to be a man when I was a boy," he began. "Made me man up [and] be a father when I was a kid. Raised me to be a natural born leader when I was lost. You lifted me when I was down. Inspired me when I had no inspiration. Always told me I was Bigger than my circumstances."

The star went on to call his mom his super hero, adding that she was a strong woman who "feared nothing or no one.. No obstacle or set backs."

Her cause of death is unclear, but in 2019, Jeezy shared that she had been battling undisclosed health complications.

Jeezy also expressed his gratitude for his mom's love and support.

"When I had nothing or no one, I had you Mamma," he wrote. "You was hard on me. I thank you for that. You gave me confidence when I didn't have any. Made me feel like I can put the world on my back and walk barefoot. You never judged or down talked my dreams. Or my downfalls. You just encouraged."

Image zoom Jeezy | Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

While paying tribute to his mom, he also shared his heartfelt sentiments for his late sibling. "Kiss my brother Michael," wrote the star. "Tell 'em we love him. And to take care of you. You are in a better place."

Jeezy concluded his emotional post with a sweet promise to his mom. "With that beautiful smile on your face ... I will continue to make you proud. I LOVE YOU MOMMA. FORVER MY MOMMA'S BABY ❤️🙏🏾 Don't you worry, I got Trina and the Family. Rest in Heaven our Queen 👸🏽."