Jeezy and Gucci Mane Will Face Off in Verzuz Battle After Longtime Feud: 'Tell Buddy Get Ready'

Now, that'll be faceoff.

On Thursday night, Gucci Mane and Jeezy will battle out in the latest Verzuz showdown — a long-anticipated encounter for the two foes who have feuded for over a decade.

"Tell buddy Get ready Thursday Nov 19 @verzuztv Trap God vs Snowcone ❄️ 🥶," Mane, 40, captioned a flyer for the Apple Music-hosted event.

"SAY lil guwop SEE YOU ON THE 19th. DON'T SEND YA CLONE! BIG SNO," added Jeezy, 43, in his own post.

The rappers have been at odds for 15 years since Mane was charged, and later acquitted, for killing one of Jeezy's friends, Pookie Loc, in 2005. Since then, the two have shared digs toward each other in diss tracks and in the press.

"Do I smell p—y? Nah, that's Jeezy. You ain't a snowman, you more like a snowflake, cupcake, corn flake. N—, you too fake," Mane rapped on 2006's "745."

In 2009, the two had seemed to fix their issues when they collaborated on new music. Since then, however, the two have feuded on and off as Mane has entered and left jail several times, according to Complex.

"We ain't got nothing to speak about," Mane told The Breakfast Club in 2016. "You do your thing, I do mine. We ain't got to be at odds, but at the same time, I don't want to slap your hand, I don't want to speak."

Things heated up again earlier this year when Jeezy told T.I. that he and Mane should have a "backroom conversation."

"What I've learned over the years is that it's big business—people that went to Yale still do business with people that went to Harvard," Jeezy said, according to Complex. "It's going to have to be a real convo, it's been decades."

Perhaps this showdown will prove to be the end to the longtime feud.

"The 19th, I’m there," Jeezy told The Ringer. "You know, it's time. I just think it was the when and the how and we're here now. It's among us. This will be the Super Bowl in Atlanta, if that's what you want to call it."

The Gucci Mane-Jeezy battle follows several highly watched iterations. In August, Brandy vs. Monica garnered more than a million views, while a faceoff between icons Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle reached 600,000 audience members.