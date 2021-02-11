News broke Wednesday that the singer was arrested in November 2020 on suspicion of DWI

Jeep Pulls Bruce Springsteen's Super Bowl Ad After News Singer Was Arrested on Suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated

Jeep has pulled its Super Bowl LV advertisement featuring Bruce Springsteen following the news that the iconic singer was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in November.

Jeep said that while it could not "substantiate" Springsteen's arrest, it was pausing the commercial until further details could be verified.

"It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate," a company spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

"But it's also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established. Its message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned."

In the commercial, which aired during Super Bowl LV on Sunday and marked Springsteen's first-ever ad, was all about the importance of unifying the U.S. after the country's past year of division.

PEOPLE confirmed earlier on Wednesday that Springsteen was arrested on Nov. 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Springsteen, 71, was detained at the Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey, where he received three citations for reckless driving, consuming alcohol in a closed area and driving while intoxicated (DWI).

"Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process," a National Park Service spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement.