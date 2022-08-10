JC Chasez Launches TikTok Account, Asks Fellow *NSYNC Members for Advice: 'Am I Doing This Right?'

"This man has aged like fine wine," wrote one viewer, to which Chasez cheekily responded, "Red or white?"

Published on August 10, 2022 07:10 PM
JC Chasez
JC Chasez. Photo: JC Chasez/TikTok

The final member of *NSYNC to join TikTok? It's gonna be JC Chasez!

On Tuesday, the pop singer-songwriter and former America's Best Dance Crew judge launched a TikTok account, posted his first video and asked his former *NSYNC bandmates — Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass and Joey Fatone — for some content-creating advice.

Seemingly filmed in a restaurant, the clip sees Chasez, 46, sporting long silver hair and a beard as a phone camera turns toward his face with the flash on. "Wait, that's really bright," he says in the video as his girlfriend Jennifer pops up in the background. "How does this s--- work?"

Chasez's first post on the platform concludes with a brief clip of *NSYNC's signature hit "Bye Bye Bye" playing in the background and features the caption, "Am i doing this right?" alongside his fellow group members' tagged TikTok handles.

The clip has already amassed nearly 1 million views on the platform, with fans in the comments section expressing excitement and complimenting Chasez's new silver fox look.

*NSYNC
*NSYNC. Bob Berg/Getty

Last August, Bass, 42, and Fatone, 44, appeared on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast and opened up about their boy band days as well as how the music industry has evolved over time.

Along with acts like Destiny's Child, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, *NSYNC ruled the radio back then with hit singles such as "Bye Bye Bye", "It's Gonna Be Me" and "Gone."

Fatone and Bass — who teamed up to celebrate KIDZ BOP's 20th anniversary with a new viral TikTok challenge and giveaway inspired by "Bye Bye Bye" being on the inaugural KIDZ BOP album at the time — explained it wasn't customary for artists or genres to cross-pollinate in those days. "We were all kind of in groups, in sections. You didn't go over and cross over to the rap section," Fatone says.

Listen to Joey Fatone's and Lance Bass' interview below and check out more episodes of PEOPLE Every Day, airing on iHeartMedia, Apple podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon Music or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Although Bass says that era was "the most eclectic time in pop music", he admits collaborations were not standard practice. "We would be lucky to have one on an album." Fatone adds, "It was like, you didn't talk to Eminem. No, no, no — because he's a rapper."

Two decades later, Bass is seeing changes as joint efforts are seen left and right across the board. "These days, it's all about collaborations. I can't name one song that doesn't have a collab on it."

Ironically enough, Drake unofficially collaborated with *NSYNC the following month, as he sampled the band's cover of Christopher Cross' song "Sailing" — recorded for *NSYNC's self-titled debut studio album — for his Certified Lover Boy album.

"He's on another level," Kirkpatrick, 49, told Variety of the 34-year-old "One Dance" hitmaker's use of the song, noting that he'd like to officially collaborate with Drake in the future. "I would just sit back and go, 'Tell us what you need us to do, and we'll figure it out.'"

"It's things like this song that really puts it in perspective," Kirkpatrick added. "We were five guys having fun and things just happened to go crazy and we got to do all these amazing things without really understanding what was happening... it really hits and you're like, 'It wasn't just five guys goofing around. It was very meaningful.'"

