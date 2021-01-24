This $40 Bluetooth Speaker Has Racked Up Over 17,000 Fans on Amazon

Usually, doing everything from chores to working out is much more fun when you have your favorite tunes by your side. In fact, listening to upbeat or "happy" music can help calm anxiety and boost your mood, according to a 2019 paper presented at the ACM International Conference on Multimedia. If you want to bring music into every area of your home, you don't need a stereo system in each room. Bluetooth speakers easily let you stream music and podcasts anywhere, anytime. And Amazon shoppers say they're "in love" with the compact JBL GO 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker that's just $40 right now.
The JBL GO 2 is just one of many portable speakers from the brand that has garnered the attention of audiophiles actively searching for a versatile music system. That's why it's no surprise that you can find the GO 2 among several other quality JBL speakers ranking high on Amazon's best-seller list for portable Bluetooth speakers.
Buy It! JBL GO 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $39.95 (orig. $48); amazon.com
The pocket-sized JBL speaker, which has over 17,500 five-star ratings, allows for wireless streaming from your smartphone or tablet, giving you full range to listen to all your favorite songs, Youtube videos, or podcasts with five hours of constant play. Shoppers rave about the size of this speaker, which they say allows them to take it everywhere, making it the "perfect addition for the patio, golf cart, beach, or boat."
You won't even need to worry about it getting wet because it's a waterproof speaker. Reviewers have gone so far as to say it is "perfect" to use in the bathroom. "I bought this speaker for one reason: I wanted a decent speaker for my shower that wasn't overpriced," says one shopper. "My shower time is my relax[ation] time, but the wife and kids complained about my noise. I ordered this speaker, stuck it in the shower rack, and the sound was perfect."
The shopper even updated the review six months later to confirm: "The sound is still great and there is no water damage. The battery lasts a long time."
And when it comes to sound quality, Amazon shoppers love how loud and clear their music plays on this best-selling portable speaker, saying it's "tiny but mighty" and "has a powerful punch of sound." Some even compare it to more expensive speakers on the market, with one reviewer proclaiming, "JBL has done it again, competing against others for the price." At just $40, it can't be beat.
"Is it possible to fall in love with a speaker that is no bigger than a bar of soap? 'Cause I believe I have," says another shopper. "The sound is more than perfect for enjoying music while reading or relaxing in my yard. Clear and crisp with just the right amount of bass tones. It more than gets the job done for such a tiny little thing that I can fit in my equally tiny little hand."
The only hard part? Choosing from 11 vibrant colors. So if you're still searching for one of the best compact Bluetooth speakers right now, the JBL GO 2 is in stock and ready to be added to your cart.
