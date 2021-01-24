This $40 Bluetooth Speaker Has Racked Up Over 17,000 Fans on Amazon

Usually, doing everything from chores to working out is much more fun when you have your favorite tunes by your side. In fact, listening to upbeat or "happy" music can help calm anxiety and boost your mood, according to a 2019 paper presented at the ACM International Conference on Multimedia. If you want to bring music into every area of your home, you don't need a stereo system in each room. Bluetooth speakers easily let you stream music and podcasts anywhere, anytime. And Amazon shoppers say they're "in love" with the compact JBL GO 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker that's just $40 right now.