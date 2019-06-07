Legendary New Orleans Jazz Singer Dr. John Dead at 77  

Image zoom Dr. John Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Legendary New Orleans jazz singer Malcolm John Rebennack, Jr., known to be his fans as Dr. John, has died.

A statement posted on the musician’s Twitter account confirmed the news, explaining he died on Thursday of a heart attack.

“Towards the break of day on June 6, 2019, iconic music legend Malcolm John Rebennack, Jr., professionally and known as Dr. John, passed away of a heart attack.”

“As a Rock N Roll Hall of Fame inductee, six-time Grammy winner, songwriter, composer, producer, and performer, he created a unique blend of music which carried his home town, New Orleans, at its’ heart, as it was always in his heart.”

“The family thanks all whom have shared his unique musical journey, and requests privacy at this time,” the statement concluded, adding that memorial arrangement will be announced in “due course.”

Born in New Orleans in 1941, Dr. John’s love of music started at an early age as his entire family played the piano.

When he was just 14, Dr. John’s music career kicked off when he began performing with New Orleans blues singer Professor Longhair, according to his website.

In the 1960s, Dr. John went on to play keyboard on tracks by Sonny and Cher, Van Morrison, Aretha Franklin and The Rolling Stones song “Exile on Main St”.

After gaining mainstream success, Dr. John embarked on a solo career and became known as Dr. John The Nite Tripper.

In 1968, he released his popular album Gris-Gris, which earned him national recognition for his voodoo mysticism, funk, psychedelic rock sound.

He is most known for for his album Sun, Moon and Herbs — released in 1971, which featured Mick Jagger. He is also known for “Down in New Orleans” from Disney’s 2009 The Princess and the Frog.

Dr. John scored his six Grammy Awards for “Makin’ Whoopee” in 1989; his album Goin’ Back to New Orleans in 1992; Best Rock Instrumental Performance for SRV in 1996; “Is You Is, or Is You Ain’t (My Baby) in 2000; the album City That Care Forgot in 2008; and album Locked Down in 2012.

He also received six other Grammy nominations over the years.

In 2007, Dr. John was inducted into the Louisiana Music of Fame and Blues Hall of Fame and 2011 he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.