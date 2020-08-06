The new school at the university will offer undergraduate degrees in music, music technology, entrepreneurship and production and sports management

JAY-Z’s Roc Nation and Long Island University Team Up to Launch New School in Brooklyn

JAY-Z is helping to shape the minds of future generations of college students.

The 50-year-old rapper's entertainment company, Roc Nation, is partnering with Long Island University to launch the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment.

The new school at the university is located in the "Song Cry" rapper's hometown of Brooklyn, New York, and will offer undergraduate degrees in music, music technology, entrepreneurship and production and sports management.

The school will begin enrolling students for the fall 2021 semester and 25% of the incoming freshmen class will receive Roc Nation Hope Scholarships, which will allow them to graduate debt-free and receive individualized support and mentorship. The Roc Nation Hope Scholars will be selected from a pool of academically competitive, New York-based first-time freshmen with the highest need.

In addition to learning from professors, students will also engage with guest artists and lecturers and will gain hands-on experience through internships so that they graduate with hands-on experience and a network of professional contacts.

In a press release, Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez called the entertainment company’s partnership with LIU "a true investment in our community and young people in Brooklyn, in New York City, and beyond."

She added, "We're excited that the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will provide unique insight, knowledge and experiences for students and introduce the world to the next generation of unmatched talent."

LIU President Dr. Kimberly Cline echoed her claims and shared, "Our proximity in and around New York City’s epicenter of music and sports clearly positions us to offer unparalleled experiential learning and access to professional opportunities that will launch students to success."

"We look forward to joining with Roc Nation to offer an unprecedented educational resource that opens up the entertainment and sports world to a new and eager generation," she continued.

Roc Nation, which was founded in 2008 by the Grammy award-winning rapper, has worked with some of the biggest names in music, including Rihanna, Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, J. Cole and Megan Thee Stallion.