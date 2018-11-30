JAY-Z has addressed Kanye West‘s vocal support of President Donald Trump on a new Meek Mill track, and fans are wondering if the “4:44” rapper has reignited the feud with his longtime friend.

“No red hat, don’t Michael and Prince me and Ye / They separate you when you got Michael and Prince’s DNA,” Jay raps on the track “What’s Free,” off of Mills’ latest album Championships. The line seems to address West’s well-publicized love for #MAGA hats — a favored accessory for Trump’s base — and the famous rivalry between Michael Jackson and Prince, who challenged each other for R&B supremacy throughout the ’80s.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The lyric appears to urge fans not to pit the former collaborators against one another, but the next line seems to hint at competition.

“I ain’t one of these house n—s you bought,” JAY-Z continues. “My house like a resort, my house bigger than yours, My spou ― c’mon, man ― my route better of course…”

RELATED: Kanye West Reveals He Made Donald Trump an ‘Updated’ MAGA Hat: ‘Make America Great’

Stephen Lovekin/Getty; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Later on in the song, the 48-year-old rapper appears to reference Trump yet again with a dig at his distinctive hair. “My hair free, carefree, n—s ain’t near free / Enjoy your chains, what’s your employer name? With the hairpiece?”

RELATED VIDEO: Kanye West Meets with President Trump in the Oval Office

JAY-Z’s multi-layered lyrics have left many listeners confused about the true intention of his words.

That Hov verse is gonna take at least ten spins to unpack. pic.twitter.com/c3zFzZ7dpi — ™️ (@TomMurphyNews) November 30, 2018

Some believe that it’s an all-out musical assault on West, 41.

Did Jay Z just take shots at Kanye in this New meek mill record??!!? — Skrizzy (@youngscrap) November 30, 2018

Whereas others have taken a more nuanced approach.

I took Hov to mean that him and Kanye are the MJ and Prince of the game and there’s no way he’s gonna compare spouses, he’s not that messy (anymore) so that’s gotta be against somebody else. Or maybe I’m just completely wrong, that’s possible. — Unfortunate NYM Fan (@AmazinKnicks) November 30, 2018

Amidst all of the head scratching, JAY-Z tweeted for the first time in a year in an effort to clarify his intentions. “The line clearly meant don’t pit me against my brothers no matter what our differences are (red hat),” he wrote. “Now go pick up Meek album. Drake and Meek on there together.”

The line clearly meant don’t pit me against my brothers no matter what our differences are (red hat) now go pick up Meek album . Drake and Meek on there together . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) November 30, 2018

RELATED: Inside Kanye West & JAY-Z’s Tumultuous Relationship Through the Years

Despite years of friendship and music — including the co-headlining album Watch the Throne in 2011 — West and JAY-Z began to fall out in 2016. West later said that he was hurt by Jay’s absence at his 2014 wedding to Kim Kardashian. Their rocky relationship hit its peak when Jay called out Kanye’s erratic behavior on “Kill JAY-Z,” a track off his 2017 studio album, 4:44:

“I know people backstab you, I feel bad too / But this ‘f— everybody’ attitude ain’t natural / But you ain’t the same, this ain’t KumbaYe / But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye / You gave him 20 million without blinkin’ / He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f— was he thinkin’?/ ‘F—in’ wrong with everybody?’ is what you sayin’ / But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.”

Financial squabbles, many related to Jay’s streaming service, TIDAL, contributed to the tension, but Jay insisted that the single was not meant as an attack. “It’s not even about a Kanye diss. It’s not a diss, I’m talking to myself the whole time,” the rapper told Rap Radar hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller in August 2017.

In a November 2017 interview with Dean Baquet for T, The New York Times Style Magazine, Jay revealed that he’s back on speaking terms with Kanye. “[I talked to] Kanye the other day, just to tell him, like, he’s my brother,” he told the magazine before adding: “I love Kanye. I do. It’s a complicated relationship with us…. ‘Cause, you know — Kanye came into this business on my label. So I’ve always been like his big brother. And we’re both entertainers. It’s always been like a little underlying competition with your big brother … So it’s like, we both — everyone wants to be the greatest in the world. You know what I’m saying? And then there’s like a lot of other factors that play in it. But it’s gonna, we gonna always be good.”

Photo of the Carters posted to Kanye West's social media. Kanye West/Instagram

In September, West posted a photo of Jay and wife Beyoncé coupled up in a car. He captioned the photo simply: “famleeeeee.”

Though his bond with Jay has apparently been repaired, West recently said that he is “distancing” himself from politics. In a tweet posted Oct. 30 — just 19 days after meeting with Trump in the Oval Office — he wrote, “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative.”

RELATED: Kanye West Says He’s ‘Distancing’ Himself from Politics

In a follow-up tweet, West added: “I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world.”