JAY-Z Says 'No One' Can Compete Against Him After Rick Ross Suggests Verzuz Battle: 'Not a Chance in Hell'

JAY-Z won't be participating in a Verzuz battle anytime soon.

During a recent Twitter Spaces conversation with singer Alicia Keys, the iconic rapper, 52, said "no one" can compete against him.

"No disrespect... everyone's amazing. No one can stand on that stage with me. There's not a chance in hell. I don't care how long it is," JAY-Z said during the conversation, which has since been re-posted by the official Verzuz Instagram account.

"You got to stand in front of the 'Grammy Family Freestyle' live? No one has ever even seen me perform that, you got to stand in front of that? That ain't never going to happen," JAY-Z continued.

Fans began speculating that JAY-Z may take on Rick Ross after the "Gold Roses" rapper said there was a possibility they'd battle during an appearance on The Real earlier this month.

"JAY-Z... Yeah! Why not? To me, that's what makes Verzuz special because it brings out the best in both parties," Ross said on the talk show. "That's a possibility, but I gotta give my flowers to the big homie."

Verzuz was created by rappers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. Through the entertainment platform producers, songwriters and artists compete against each other.

Last month, JAY-Z made history as the artist with the most Grammy nominations.

The rapper received three more nominations from the Recording Academy on Tuesday, bringing his total count to 83. JAY-Z was nominated in the album of the year category for his work on Kanye West's Donda, and received two nominations for best rap song for his features on DMX's "Bath Salts" and West's "Jail."