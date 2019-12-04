Shawn Corey Carter, professionally known as JAY-Z, was born on Dec. 4, 1969, in New York City.

From humble beginnings — growing up in Marcy Projects in Brooklyn — to becoming the first hip-hop artist to amass a billion-dollar fortune, JAY-Z has become a titan in the music industry and a highly successful investor across many fields: liquor, art, real estate, fashion and companies like Uber.

In honor of his 50th birthday, take a look back at some of the artist’s biggest moments that got him to where he is today.