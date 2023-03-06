JAY-Z and Rihanna Send Senior Living Facility Roses After Viral Halftime Performance TikTok

A senior living facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky, got some love from JAY-Z and Rihanna after their 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance recreation went viral on TikTok.

On Feb. 22, Arcadia Senior Living uploaded a TikTok — which has amassed 3.5 million likes to date — where residents dressed in white stood in formation like Rihanna's backup dancers.

Set to "Rude Boy" by the singer-songwriter, 35, the residents dressed in white stepped away in a ripple effect before their leading lady — who's dressed as Rihanna in red — turned around with a microphone in hand and mouthed the words to the catchy track.

The facility captioned the video, "Our halftime show > Rihanna's halftime show 💃🪩🏈🤍🎶🎤"

Since then, on Feb. 27, the facility revealed in a Facebook post that their video reached the attention of the "Empire State of Mind" rapper, 53, who previously signed a deal with the NFL to head the league's musical entertainment.

"Even JAY-Z giving us some love!! #TikTokStars," they captioned the post, which featured a large bouquet of red roses. There was also a note included that read, "We love the TikTok here at Roc Nation! JAY-Z."

Over the weekend, they shared another pleasant surprise. The "Umbrella" singer sent a bouquet of white roses with a note that read, "You ladies dance was amazing. Love Roc Nation. Rihanna."

"The moment we've hoped for, Rihanna has delivered! #TikTokStars," they captioned the post.

In a statement to Insider by Maitlin Nuckols, the director of life engagement, she said the residents were invested in the process.

"You would be surprised. It was actually our first take. And that is no joke," Nuckols told the outlet.

Dora Martin, who played Rihanna in the video, told the outlet that she watched the game and halftime show with her family.

"It makes you younger to know that you can keep up with them," she said of watching the performance with her grandchildren.

She added of her newfound fame, "It keeps you young. I feel like I'm 16 years old."

Since Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 12, several TikTok users have recreated her performance on the app, including professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd who showed off her baby bump while performing with husband Maks Chmerkovskiy and their son Shai, 6.