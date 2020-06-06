JAY-Z Lends His Private Plane to Fly Ahmaud Arbery's Lawyers to Court Hearing

Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was fatally shot while jogging through his Georgia neighborhood in February

JAY-Z recently helped the lawyers for Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old black man who was fatally shot while jogging through his Georgia neighborhood in February.

The music mogul, 50, lent his private plane to the legal team fighting Arbery’s case when they were unable to find a flight to Brunswick, Georgia, for a court hearing earlier this week.

“Court hearing in Brunswick, Georgia this morning. No flights to take us there last night,” one of the lawyers, Blerim Elmazi, wrote on Instagram. “@leemerrittesq and I spent hours trying to find flights or cars.”

Elmazi continued, “At 1 am we started losing hope till we got a call from Jay Z’s people at Roc Nation who chartered a flight for us to attend this hearing with the family of Ahmaud Arbery. Thankful for their support. Updates on the hearing soon.”

His partner, S. Lee Merritt, also shared a note thanking JAY-Z for his help.

"When you absolutely have to be in Court to stand with your client and righteous protestors for justice ... Jay Z sends his private jet," Merritt, who founded the law firm hired by Arbery's family, wrote. "That’s part of the P.P.E plan to get us out of this Crisis (People Power Political Power Economic Power)"

Arbery was shot and killed while out jogging on the afternoon of Feb. 23 after allegedly being chased down on his suburban neighborhood street in Brunswick by two white men — Gregory McMichael and his son Travis.

The McMichaels confronted Arbery with two firearms after they saw him exercising, and Travis fatally shot him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. Arbery's manner of death was ruled a homicide by the GBI, according to a copy of the autopsy report obtained by PEOPLE.

In May, both Gregory, 64, and Travis, 34, were charged with murder and aggravated assault after the video filmed by William Bryan, surfaced, more than two months after the deadly confrontation. Bryan has also been charged with murder.

All three men have not entered pleas, however, their attorneys have argued they are innocent.

During the preliminary hearing for the case Thursday morning, Georgia Bureau of Investigations Special Agent Richard Dial testified that Arbery’s alleged killer yelled a racial slur at him while he was lying on the pavement suffering from three gunshot wounds.