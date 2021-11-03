JAY-Z Joins Instagram and Follows 1 Person — His Wife Beyoncé

The rapper already has over one million followers

It's no question that JAY-Z's wife Beyoncé has a strong social media presence, and now the hip-hop icon is following suit.

The 51-year-old rapper and entrepreneur has officially joined Instagram. His account has already been verified and racked up over 1.6 million followers, though he is only following one person — his wife.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

JAY-Z made his debut on the social media platform on Tuesday, preparing fans for the release of his latest project. He shared a photo of the movie poster for The Harder They Fall, which he co-produced.

The musician also posted a countdown on his Instagram Story for the action-packed Western, which hit Netflix Nov. 3.

jay-z

Last month, JAY-Z attended a special screening of the film in Los Angeles and raved to Entertainment Tonight about the importance of creating representation in his film — which features an all-Black cast.

"I love to be a part of projects that widen the lens," he told the outlet. "Once it's widened for us, it's widened for Asians. For Mexicans. For everyone."

JAY-Z also discussed the need for both Black representation and knowledge of Black history. He shared that one in three cowboys during that era was Black, despite a long history of Western films in Hollywood having little to no Black cast members, adding that no one is at fault for not knowing because "that was the image we were fed growing up."

"[For years], one of the only things on public television was Westerns, every week, and we weren't represented in those at all," JAY-Z shared at the time. "In fact, our characters were taken from us. The Lone Ranger was based on one of the characters from this film."

Jay-Z JAY-Z | Credit: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Image

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Idris Elba and Regina King star alongside a cast of heavy-hitters in The Harder They Fall.

In the trailer, King plays "Treacherous" Trudy Smith who breaks Elba's Rufus Buck from prison as he's being moved in a train. Buck's escape causes another outlaw, Nat Love (Jonathan Majors), to set off on a quest for revenge against Buck.

The two men and their respective gangs come head to head in a war that threatens to claim the lives of anyone who gets in their way.

The Netflix film marks the directorial debut for Jeymes Samuel, who also cowrote the film with Boaz Yakin.

Samuel also works under the name The Bullitts as a singer-songwriter. He previously collaborated with JAY-Z on The Great Gatsby, with the duo teaming back up again to write and produce original music for The Harder They Fall.

The Western also stars LaKeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Delroy Lindo, Danielle Deadwyler, Deon Cole and Damon Wayans Jr.