JAY-Z to Honor Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat with One Night Only Concert in Paris

JAY-Z is returning to the stage with a tribute to Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

The "Empire State of Mind" rapper, 53, will be making a rare appearance onstage as part of a "celebratory concert" for the Basquiat x Warhol. Painting Four Hands exhibition opening, the Louis Vuitton Foundation announced on its website this week.

The concert is set to take place at the auditorium at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris at 9 p.m. on Friday.

The new exhibition, which runs from April 5 to Aug. 28, will feature a collaboration between Basquiat and Warhol, with a focus on their art styles and forms as they tackle subjects like "the integration of the African-American community in the narrative of North America," per Louis Vuitton's website.

JAY-Z's upcoming set marks the rapper's second performance on stage this year, following his appearance at the 2023 Grammys, where he performed "God Did" with DJ Khaled and other collaborators Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and John Legend.

The father of three performed the song with a purple light shining on him as she sat down at a table with a lavish spread, which appeared to be a nod to the Last Supper.

In an interview with TIDAL following the performance, JAY-Z, who has taken a backseat to performing in recent years, discussed his decision to perform his full "God Did" verse at the Grammys.

"I thought about it, I was in my head and I just broke down and said, 'You know, it's a four-minute verse.' Again, for the culture, for hip-hop, we got to do that," he said.

"This ain't your traditional song. … It's not your traditional structure of what you think a song that would be nominated for Song of the Year would sound like," JAY-Z added. "It's not what you expect. And for the culture and for hip-hop, we got to do that. We owe that. This thing that changed our lives."

In his highly-discussed verse in "God Did," JAY-Z references his infamous past as a Brooklyn drug dealer, as well as how far he's come since then, shouting out himself, as well as Kanye West and Rihanna, as three musician billionaires he's played a role in making.

He also discusses marijuana legalization and how he now sells the substance through his Monogram company, and references the United States drug laws and the officials who create them, noting that he's got lawyers to help him and his friends in need.