JAY-Z to Honor Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat with One Night Only Concert in Paris

The concert is set to take place at the auditorium at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris on Friday

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 13, 2023 10:29 AM
Shawn Carter aka Jay Z attends "The Harder They Fall" World Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 06, 2021 in London, England.
Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

JAY-Z is returning to the stage with a tribute to Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

The "Empire State of Mind" rapper, 53, will be making a rare appearance onstage as part of a "celebratory concert" for the Basquiat x Warhol. Painting Four Hands exhibition opening, the Louis Vuitton Foundation announced on its website this week.

The concert is set to take place at the auditorium at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris at 9 p.m. on Friday.

The new exhibition, which runs from April 5 to Aug. 28, will feature a collaboration between Basquiat and Warhol, with a focus on their art styles and forms as they tackle subjects like "the integration of the African-American community in the narrative of North America," per Louis Vuitton's website.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jay-Z performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2 on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City.
Brian Ach/Getty

JAY-Z's upcoming set marks the rapper's second performance on stage this year, following his appearance at the 2023 Grammys, where he performed "God Did" with DJ Khaled and other collaborators Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and John Legend.

The father of three performed the song with a purple light shining on him as she sat down at a table with a lavish spread, which appeared to be a nod to the Last Supper.

In an interview with TIDAL following the performance, JAY-Z, who has taken a backseat to performing in recent years, discussed his decision to perform his full "God Did" verse at the Grammys.

"I thought about it, I was in my head and I just broke down and said, 'You know, it's a four-minute verse.' Again, for the culture, for hip-hop, we got to do that," he said.

"This ain't your traditional song. … It's not your traditional structure of what you think a song that would be nominated for Song of the Year would sound like," JAY-Z added. "It's not what you expect. And for the culture and for hip-hop, we got to do that. We owe that. This thing that changed our lives."

In his highly-discussed verse in "God Did," JAY-Z references his infamous past as a Brooklyn drug dealer, as well as how far he's come since then, shouting out himself, as well as Kanye West and Rihanna, as three musician billionaires he's played a role in making.

He also discusses marijuana legalization and how he now sells the substance through his Monogram company, and references the United States drug laws and the officials who create them, noting that he's got lawyers to help him and his friends in need.

Related Articles
Caroline Polachek on Dedicating Her Song 'I Believe' About 'Immortality' to the Late SOPHIE (Exclusive)
Caroline Polachek on Dedicating Her Song 'I Believe' About 'Immortality' to the Late SOPHIE (Exclusive)
In this image released on February 5, John Legend, Fridayy, and DJ Khaled perform onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross and Fridayy Perform 'God Did' at 2023 Grammys
Ja Rule attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at World Famous Apollo on November 20, 2021 in New York City. (
Ja Rule Tells Critics to 'Check My Résumé' After Being Left Off '50 Greatest Rappers' List
Beyoncé Celebrates Grammys Wins with Lizzo, Chris Martin, JAY-Z and More
Beyoncé Celebrates Historic Grammys Night with Lizzo, Chris Martin, JAY-Z, Kelly Rowland and More
taylor swift, beyonce, kim petras
Women Changing the Music Industry Today: 'I Deserve the Spotlight'
Jay Z attends 40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City.
JAY-Z Addresses Failed Drug War on New DJ Khaled Collab: 'My Goal Is to Make Real Ones Feel Seen'
Ice Spice Ivy Park x Adidas
Ice Spice Stars in Her First Fashion Campaign with Beyoncé's Ivy Park and Adidas: 'I Love a Baddie'
Pusha T performs onstage during 2022 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Pusha T on Grammy Recognition, 'Pure' Rap, and Parenthood: 'My Son Can't Have a Wack Rapper Dad'
Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
5 History-Making Moments from the 2023 Grammys
Beyonce, JAY-Z, Bruce Springsteen
Beyoncé Is in Good Company! See the Top 18 Artists with the Most Grammy Wins
Madonna attends The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Madonna's Dating History: From Sean Penn to Guy Ritchie
harry styles
The Most Major On-Stage Moments from This Year's Grammy Nominees
Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Beyoncé (Finally!) Makes Glam Appearance at 2023 Grammys, Redefining the Meaning of 'Fashionably Late'
Lebron James, celeb supporter Jay-Z
JAY-Z, Denzel and All the Celebs Who Watched LeBron James Break the NBA All-Time Scoring Record
Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown attend the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey
Who Is Kane Brown's Wife? All About Katelyn Jae Brown
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Timeline